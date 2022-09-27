The Pixel launch season is almost upon us. Google has been adding fuel to the hype surrounding the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch by regularly releasing new teasers of the devices. In nearly all the teasers of the Pixel Watch, you could make out the big bezels surrounding the circular display. Now, it looks like even Google is embarrassed by the big bezels on its upcoming smartwatch and has silently tweaked the teasers to make the display appear bigger.

Last week, Google released a 51-second video highlighting the Pixel Watch's design. Almost a week later, Google Taiwan uploaded the same teaser to its YouTube channel. At first glance, both teasers might look the same, but that's not the case. As a keen eye Reddit user spotted, the teaser on Google's Taiwanese YouTube channel has been edited to show the Pixel Watch as having a larger watch face and thus smaller bezels. This makes the upcoming wearable look much more attractive than it will be in real life.

Source: Droid-Life

With all the teasers and images of the Pixel Watch released by Google so far having a black watch face, it is difficult to determine how large the bezels on the watch will be. But it seems like they will be bigger than what you see on the best Android smartwatches, which is why Google has been trying to hide them in all promo materials so far.

It is common for companies to inaccurately represent their products in teaser and marketing materials to make them look more attractive. In 2018, Huawei was caught passing off DSLR shots as camera samples from its phone. And that was not the first time the company had tried to do something like this. It was caught in a similar act in 2016 with the Huawei P9. OnePlus has also been found guilty of slicing the bezels on the 6T in an ad.

Google's hardware event is just over a week away, so we won't have to wait longer to find out the truth.