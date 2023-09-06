Summary The latest update to the Google Pixel Watch app requires users to sign in to their Google account, probably to provide more control over backing up and restoring Wear OS settings.

This update is likely preparing for the Pixel Watch's Wear OS 4 update, which will allow users to pair their watch with a new phone without resetting it.

The update also includes UI improvements, such as displaying the user's account avatar in the top-right corner of the app and a new "Your watches" button for easier management of multiple watches.

You have to sign in to your Google account when you first set up your Pixel Watch, but until now, you haven't needed to sign in to the watch's companion app. That appears to be changing, and it should ultimately give us more control over backing up and restoring Wear OS settings on Google's flagship wearable.

Once you finish updating your Google Pixel Watch app to version 1.4, you'll receive a prompt asking you to "Sign in to Google and link your watch to access all settings" (via 9to5Google). You can go to the Time to link your watch page to see your unlinked watches, which will likely be every watch since you couldn't do this before. To manage or add accounts to your watch, go to the Google settings in your app.

Adding an account to the Pixel Watch app (Source: 9to5Google)

When adding an account, you're informed that "Using a Google Account with the app lets you access more settings." However, no new settings are available at the moment. It's likely that this is getting things ready for the Pixel Watch's Wear OS 4 update, which is expected to bring new functionality that will allow you to pair your watch with a new phone without resetting it. In the future, you should be able to sign in to the Pixel Watch app on your new phone to initiate the transfer.

Meanwhile, 9to5 reports that the v1.4 update continues work on a feature that will let you sync Do Not Disturb and Bedtime modes across your watch and phone without needing to adjust settings on each device.

The last noteworthy change in this update is UI improvements — for example, your account avatar will now appear in the top-right corner of the app. The watch switcher has also been updated so that it no longer includes a dropdown menu where you can choose Add a new watch. In its place, you'll find a new Your watches button in the top-left corner. The update is a bit smaller in terms of visual changes, but the ability to link your watch is definitely a welcome feature.