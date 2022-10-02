An Amazon product listing in Germany appears to have revealed a lot more than Google bargained for us to know at this point about the Pixel Watch. While the listing has been taken down, the damage was already done as hawks were able to dive in for screenshots and even a seemingly successful pre-order.

Captures by Steve Hemmerstoffer's OnLeaks and Slashleaks operations show the Pixel Watch coupled with different bands ranging from the soft-touch silicone/plastic type to a weave style band to a more traditional leather-esque. A range of watch faces and different activities are showcased in a variety of pictures including heart rate measurement, ECG, Fast Pair tethering to a phone, and an emergency call. Other details about the watch reportedly include water resistance up to 50 meters or 5 ATM, the inclusion of Corning Gorilla Glass, the ability to add selected contacts for emergency mode calling, and Pixel Buds compatibility through Quick Pair.

Another set of media coming through Esper Technical Editor Mishaal Rahman shows off key Google integrations (many announced at I/O this year) through choice apps including Home, Photos, and Personal Safety with the Emergency SOS mode highlighted. These pictures are public through the Play Store listings for each app, Rahman said, but they're not immediately viewable when accessed.

9 Images Via: Mishaal Rahman / Twitter

German publication SmartDroid (via 9to5Google) reports it was able to slot a pre-order on Amazon.de for delivery on October 13 at a price of approximately €357. Marketing materials associated with the product listing not only confirm features claimed earlier, but also explain terms for a free six-month subscription to Fitbit Premium upon purchase. The watch is also said to support LTE connectivity and smart home controls.

And if that wasn't enough of a smorgsabord for you, Google has a new ad out for the Pixel 7, but it's clearly made its 30 seconds of marketing more of an ensemble piece with not-so-oblique visuals of the Pixel Watch stuffed right in there as well.

All of this certainly gives us a lot to run on come Thursday when Google actually announces not just the Pixel Watch, but all of what it has to offer.