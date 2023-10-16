Summary Pixel Watch 2 makes it easier to access ADB and fastboot with a charging puck that supports USB data, eliminating the need for wireless ADB debugging.

If you own a Pixel Watch and use custom ROMs, you likely already know how much of a hassle it is to unlock the device’s bootloader. ADB commands can be executed via Wi-Fi, but a hardwired connection is necessary if you want to access the bootloader for more tasks. The first-gen Pixel Watch charges wirelessly, but it has data pins hidden under the watch band connecter, and you can splice a USB cable into them if you want to hardwire the device. However, this often takes more time and skill than most people have. With the Pixel Watch 2, Google has made things a bit easier, which may give you an incentive to upgrade.

As Mishaal Rahman explains, the Pixel Watch 2 fuels up on a charging puck with USB data connectivity, meaning you can now send fastboot commands in a few simple steps, and you don’t need to settle for wireless ADB debugging. With a more stable connection, you can reduce your chances of interference and get right to tweaking the device.

Since the launch of the Pixel Watch 2, the debate is still out on whether the wearable is worth every consumer’s investment — especially those who already own a Pixel Watch and don’t need an easier way to access the bootloader. However, there are still some notable upgrades that come with the newer model. For example, Google has opted for a Snapdragon W5 processor this time around (the original device operated on an Exynos 9110 chipset). In turn, it promises a longer battery life, which is a benefit to those who wear their watch around the clock. Additionally, the Pixel Watch 2 is lighter in weight, and its standard 41mm size makes for a natural fit.

With updates continuously rolling out for Wear OS 4, the Pixel Watch 2 seemingly has the potential to be more than just a slight upgrade from its predecessor. Google has already made progress with the launch of Gmail for Wear OS 4, and more features could be coming soon. Not only would this make the device increasingly practical, but it could create an argument for an upgrade from the original Pixel Watch.

Even if you don’t need a new wearable, there’s ample potential that comes with one like the Pixel Watch 2 — if only through debugging and the ability to customize the device. These days, you don’t have to be a tech whiz to make a wearable useful for your specific needs. Google seems to know this, which may be why the option to avoid wireless ADB debugging altogether now exists.