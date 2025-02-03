Summary While Android phones have a Find My Device app, the Pixel Watch doesn’t yet, but a small detail in a Pixel Watch 3 ad hints that might change soon.

The ad showed off some cool features, like a Google Home tile for controlling your TV and checking your Nest Doorbell, plus a sneak peek at a Find My Device app.

The app, if it’s coming, would likely work just like Find My Device on Android but with a map, device info, and options to play a sound, all from your wrist.

Wear OS now taps into Google’s Find My Device network, so you can track your smartwatch even if it’s offline. It works by using nearby Android devices to help pinpoint the watch’s location. That said, while Android phones and tablets have a dedicated Find My Device app, the Pixel Watch doesn’t—at least not yet. That might change soon, though. A blink-and-you’ll-miss-it detail in a Pixel Watch 3 ad from five months ago hints that a Find My Device app for Wear OS could be in the works.

The ad gives us a sneak peek at the Pixel Watch 3's features across various app screens. Alongside the usual suspects like media controls, Fitbit goals, and Google Maps, it showed off some fresh tricks. The standout one is a Google Home tile that lets you control your TV and check your Nest Doorbell feed right from your wrist (via Android Authority).

A sharp-eyed Reddit user spotted a subtle but intriguing detail in the Pixel Watch 3 ad: what looks like a Find My Device app designed for Wear OS. On the sixth device display, there’s a map interface showing a device name, a "Last Seen" timestamp, and a phone icon marking its location. It also includes battery info and a "Play Sound" option. Despite the ad being out for a while, there’s been little chatter about an official Wear OS Find My Device app since then.

Find My Device app coming to Wear OS soon?

Though the app’s name isn’t mentioned in the ad, it strongly hints at a Find My Device experience made for the Pixel Watch 3. Right now, Pixel Watches can trigger a sound on a paired Pixel phone, so it's also likely that this video suggests an upgrade to that feature. With the map and extra details, it seems more likely that this could be a native Find My Device app for Wear OS. Having an app like this would help users track things like tags or headphones, plus make it easier to integrate Find My Device across the entire Wear OS ecosystem.

On top of the improved maps and location features, a Find My Device app for Wear OS could help track way more than just your watch. Imagine being able to find your earbuds or any other gear you’ve got, all from your wrist—making it super easy to locate your lost items.