Summary Pixel Watch 4 renders suggest minimal design changes from previous models.

The leaked renders show POGO pins missing from the back, hinting at Google returning to wireless charging again on its smartwatch.

The Pixel Watch 4 might also get a thicker waistline.

In mid-March, the first set of renders of the entire Pixel 10 lineup leaked, revealing more of the same. Likewise, recently leaked Pixel 10 Pro Fold renders show Google making minimal design changes to its third foldable this year. If you were already disappointed by Google's plans not to make any major design changes for its Pixel phones this year, the first Pixel Watch 4 renders won't do much to lift your spirits — they're equally uninspiring.

Like the previous Pixel leaks, the Pixel Watch 4 renders come courtesy of OnLeaks in association with 91Mobiles. You might be hard-pressed to find any design changes, given that the watch looks almost like the Pixel Watch 3. B