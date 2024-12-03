The Wear OS smartwatch ecosystem is growing, with the best smartwatches coming from Samsung, Google, and OnePlus. The Google Pixel Watch 3 debuted a few months ago, and I've been wearing it since week one. While the Pixel Watch 3 feels like a leap over the Pixel Watch 2, thanks to a larger dial size option and new safety features, there are still a few areas Google needs to address in the Pixel Watch 4.

6 A charging solution that just works

The current setup is finicky and far from user-friendly

One of the basic things Google needs to improve with the Pixel Watch 4 is its charging mechanism. The Pixel Watch 3's charging system feels outdated, requiring users to align the watch perfectly with the connector pins. The process feels finicky, unstable, and unreliable. There isn't a charging stand available either.

In contrast, smartwatches like the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 allow you to place the device on the charging puck in any orientation, making the Pixel Watch 3's setup inconvenient.

Google also needs to improve the watch's charging speed. The Pixel Watch 3 takes about 45 minutes to reach 50% and another 30 minutes to fully charge. This is slow compared to competitors like the Apple Watch Series 10, which can go from zero to 80% in 30 minutes and reach a full charge in about an hour.

5 A watch band connector that's simple to use

The clasp design feels overly complex

Another frustrating aspect of the Pixel Watch 3 is its watch band mechanism. It uses Google's proprietary connectors, which are difficult to attach and remove. This limitation makes the process cumbersome and restricts the range of compatible watch bands.

While a decent collection of third-party Pixel Watch 3 bands is available, it would be ideal if Google adopted a universal design, like the OnePlus Watch 2, which supports traditional 22mm watch bands.

4 Support more sports for fitness tracking

More tracking options are a must

Google's Fitbit integration should have made the Pixel Watch a comprehensive workout-tracking solution, but the Pixel Watch 3 falls short in this area. It only offers a single "Sport" mode for unsupported activities and support for about 40 workout modes. Budget fitness trackers like the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 offer over 150 workout and sports modes.

Where's my badminton tracking, Google?

3 Include dual-frequency GPS for accuracy

Advanced GPS tech should be standard

While Google improved the Pixel Watch 3 with features like Loss of Pulse Detection, there are still areas where it lags. One notable drawback is the lack of dual-frequency GPS. Most competitors have adopted this technology for better accuracy in areas with high-rise buildings or dense trees, but the Pixel Watch 3 misses out. We hope Google addresses this in the next iteration to make outdoor running as precise as the competition.

2 Commit to better long-term software support

Smartwatches aren't like smartphones. People don't usually upgrade them every year. Many keep their smartphones for longer as well. However, Google doesn't offer comparable software support for the Pixel Watch 3. Unlike Pixel phones, which now receive up to 7 years of OS updates, the Pixel Watch falls behind with only three major updates.

Moreover, software has been a recurring issue for Google's smartwatches. The recent Wear OS 5 update for the original Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 caused some users to soft-brick their devices with no resolution for over a month. As a Google product, the Pixel Watch carries high expectations, and we hope the Pixel Watch 4 finally delivers on the software front.

1 Add meaningful features to the free Fitbit tier

Non-premium Fitbit users shouldn't feel left out

Coming back to the Fitbit integration, while the Pixel Watch 3 offers most features out of the box, some features, like the Daily Readiness Score and monthly wellness reports, are locked behind a Fitbit Premium subscription costing $10 a month after a six-month free trial.

No competitor locks smartwatch features behind a paywall, yet the Pixel Watch does. We had hoped this wouldn't be the case for the Pixel Watch 3, and we'll continue to hope for better in the next generation.

The Pixel Watch 3 was solid, but Google needs these upgrades for the Pixel Watch 4

The Pixel Watch 3 is a solid choice if you're looking for a great Wear OS smartwatch. We appreciate that Google addressed some shortcomings with the Pixel Watch 3, but there's room for improvement. Hopefully, Google will resolve all the lingering issues with the next generation.