The Google Pixel Watch 2 is among the best Wear OS smartwatches to buy. Despite the impressive features, its $350 price tag is hard to digest, especially with the Galaxy Watch 7 and OnePlus Watch 2 offering longer battery life and bigger displays. Rumors indicate Google will launch a Pixel Watch 3 XL this year, addressing a major drawback of its wearable lineup. If you were also hoping for some price tweaks, prepare for disappointment, as the upcoming Pixel Watch will be as expensive as ever.

A leak from European website Dealabs has revealed the potential European pricing of the Pixel Watch 3 and its XL sibling. Despite the addition of a larger model, Google won't adjust the 41mm Pixel Watch 3's pricing. Instead, it will reportedly still begin at €399, with Google charging an extra €150 premium for the LTE variant. For comparison, you can get the Pixel Watch 2 with LTE by paying an extra €100 in the EU.

Given that the smartwatch is not expected to pack any significant internal improvements, it is unclear why Google plans to increase the price of the LTE model by €50. It will be available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Pink colors.

The 45mm Pixel Watch 3 will allegedly cost a wallet-busting €449, an additional €50 over its smaller sibling's Bluetooth version. Its LTE variant will seemingly set you back by €549 in the EU. Google will apparently launch the Pixel Watch 3 XL in three shades: Obsidian, Porcelain, and Hazel.

Do note that these prices are before taxes, and the final price will vary based on the VAT applicable in your state.

The Pixel Watch 3 XL could be very expensive in the US

While the EU prices cannot be directly converted to get the Pixel Watch 3's possible US pricing, they give a good idea about what to expect. The 41mm Pixel Watch 3 should carry the same $349 starting price as the current model, with the Pixel Watch 3 XL likely costing $399. The LTE variants of both models could cost an extra $50-$100.

This could make the Pixel Watch 3 XL cost as much as $499, which is exorbitantly expensive for a Wear OS smartwatch. Unless the watch has some unique features to set it apart from its competition, the Pixel Watch 3 XL might be a hard sell for Google at that price. Thankfully, we only need to wait less than a month to learn more about the Pixel Watch 3 series and its official pricing.