Leaks indicate Google will add a new 45mm variant to the Pixel Watch lineup this year. Recently, leaked promo materials for the Pixel Watch 3 highlighted the major planned changes, including faster charging times, new watch bands, and bigger displays. A report from July revealed the Pixel Watch 3 XL's wallet-busting EU pricing. Now, the US price of Google's third-gen smartwatch lineup has popped up online, and you might have a reason to cheer.

Android Headlines reports that the Pixel Watch 3 will carry the same $349 starting price as its predecessor. More importantly, the bigger 45mm Pixel Watch 3 will only carry a $50 premium and apparently retail for $399.

These rumored prices mean Google's wearables will be more expensive than the Galaxy Watch 7 and the OnePlus Watch 2, two of the finest Android smartwatches available right now. Given the Fitbit integration and the stock Wear OS experience, the Pixel Watch 3's pricing is still somewhat acceptable. The problem is with the leaked prices of the smartwatch's LTE variants.

Apparently, the 41mm Pixel Watch 3 with LTE will cost $449, while the 45mm could retail for $499. For comparison, the Galaxy Watch 7 40mm with LTE costs $349, making it $100 cheaper than Google's upcoming offering.

While not mentioned, Google may offer new users six months of free Fitbit Premium with the Pixel Watch 3, which will sweeten the deal for them.

Pixel Watch 3 to sport brighter displays and faster charging

As per leaked marketing materials, the Pixel Watch 3 could pack a 10% bigger display in the same 41mm casing thanks to slimmer bezels. While it will seemingly use the same Snapdragon W5 chip, its charging speed will get a 20% speed boost.

The bigger 45mm Pixel Watch 3 will purportedly sport a "40% bigger display" than the Pixel Watch 2 and offer up to 24 hours of battery life with always-on display enabled. The Actua Display on both watches will be capable of hitting a peak brightness of 2,000 nits.

Google will reportedly start taking preorders for the Pixel 9 on August 13th, with the phones hitting stores on August 22. The Pixel Watch 3 might also follow a similar release timeline.