Key Takeaways The Pixel Watch 3 features an ultra-wideband chip for faster Watch Unlock with compatible devices.

The UWB chip also enables the Pixel Watch 3 to support Find My Device network and function as a digital car key.

Users can choose between UWB or Bluetooth for Watch Unlock, but UWB unlock will require a UWB chip on both devices.

The Google Pixel Watch 3, launched alongside the Pixel 9 series at Google's August hardware event, brings several significant upgrades over its predecessor, including a bigger dial size for larger wrists and new safety features. However, it turns out that one of the most notable additions to the Pixel Watch 3 is the inclusion of an ultra-wideband (UWB) chip.

During the keynote, Google revealed that the UWB chip will allow the Pixel Watch 3 to support the revamped Find My Device network, while also bringing in support for using the watch as a digital car key. However, a new report from Android Authority has now revealed that in addition to these features, the UWB chip also enables a faster Watch Unlock feature with compatible Pixel devices.

Pixel Watch 3 uses UWB for faster Watch Unlock feature

The report is based on code found in the latest Google Play Services beta (version 24.35.30), which shows that the Watch Unlock feature on the Pixel Watch 3 switches to Bluetooth when Airplane mode is enabled. While Watch Unlock continues to function, it becomes slightly slower due to the shift to Bluetooth. The watch keeps UWB disabled in Airplane mode to avoid interference with communication radios on planes, but automatically switches back to UWB once Airplane mode is turned off.

The code also indicates that Watch Unlock via UWB will be optional. Users can choose between options like "Use Watch Unlock" and "Use Watch Unlock without Ultra-Wideband" in the watch settings. Moreover, as expected, to use this feature, both your phone and watch must have a UWB chip — currently, only a few of the latest Samsung and Google devices include this, such as the Galaxy S24 series and Pixel 9 series.

While the Pixel Watch 3 is not repairable, just like the previous two generations of Google smartwatches, it does come with several significant upgrades, including the UWB chip and its many useful features. It's still unclear how much faster UWB Watch Unlock is compared to Bluetooth unlock — sales for the Pixel Watch 3 start on September 10. However, you can pre-order the watch now and discover the difference yourself by taking advantage of the best Pixel Watch 3 deals available.