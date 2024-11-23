Google Pixel Watch 3 $330 $400 Save $70 A fantastic smartwatch that delivers improvements of its predecessor like a brighter display and improved health and wellness tracking. $330 at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch 2 $200 $300 Save $100 The Pixel Watch 2 features a sleek design, improved digital crown and better performance over its predecessor. It can now be had for just $200. $200 at Amazon

The Pixel Watch has been a stand-out ever since the first one was announced back in 2022. To this day, it remains one of the most stylish smartwatches that you can buy, with a classic look that really can't be beat. Of course, we were bound to see some excellent deals on Google's wearables ahead of Black Friday, and right now, you can grab the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 2 at their lowest prices to date.

If you've been eyeing a new smartwatch and wanted the latest and greatest, the Pixel Watch 3 at its newly reduced price is going to be for you. While it normally costs a whopping $400, it can now be had for much less, with a $70 discount that drops it down to $330. Although this discount might not seem steep, this is the best price we've seen for this watch. Of course, if you're not looking to spend a lot, then the Pixel Watch 2 is going to be more for you, coming with a price of just $200.

What's great about the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 2?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

When it comes to capabilities, you're going to get great health and fitness tracking capabilities from both watches. Perhaps the biggest difference between the two is going to be a brighter display on the Pixel Watch 3, along with a new size option that comes in at 45mm.

Both are slated to get three years worth of updates, which means the watches will receive new features and security updates as time passes. And when it comes to battery life, you should be able to go a full day without charging.

Both watches are light and sleek, making them easy to wear. Plus, since the design is so timeless, it's easy to dress up or down depending on the occasion. Of course, you can't really go wrong with either, so unless you really need the latest from Google, the Pixel Watch 2 should be more than enough for most people.

Again, if you want a deep dive into all the details, we suggest checking out our Pixel Watch comparison. But regardless of which one you choose, you're going to get a great experience. And if you're still on the fence, we also have some other great smartwatch recommendations as well.