Thanks to an announcement from Google in August, we knew it was coming. However, it's still exciting to see Peloton classes as part of the Fitbit app experience, providing users with new ways to get active. Starting today, Fitbit Premium subscribers that are located in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia will have access to Peloton classes.

Related What is Fitbit? Who is Fitbit and what do they do?

When it comes to the types of activities that will be available, Premium subscribers will have a limited but varied selection that includes: running, cycling, walking, yoga, and strength training. Pixel Watch 3 owners will be able to take advantage of a six-month Fitbit Premium subscription that's included for free for a limited time. This perk also expands to Fitbit fitness trackers as well. You just need to head into the app in order to activate the free Premium subscription.

Step up your workouts

Close

Source: Google

Google was able to share the announcement of Peloton classes through its Keyword blog, providing details on how to navigate and find classes. It's actually quite simple. Once you activate your Premium subscription, you just open the Fitbit app, then head into the Coach tab, and from there, you'll be able to choose from a variety of Peloton classes.

In addition, these same classes may be featured in the "Your daily picks" section, which will provide recommendations based on the data that you have included in your Fitbit profile. As stated before, the initial set of classes will include running, cycling, walking, yoga, and strength training. But in the future, over the coming months, there will be more classes added.

If you have yet to give Fitbit a try, you can always download it to your phone or compatible device. And if you recently purchased a Pixel Watch 3, you can now up your work-outs with new Peloton classes. Those that aren't part of Premium can always sign up, with the cost coming in at $9.99 per month, or you can subscribe for the whole year for $79.99 and score some savings in the process.