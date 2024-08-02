Summary The Pixel Watch 3 XL may not exist, but a bigger 45mm version of the Pixel Watch 3 is still seemingly confirmed in a leaked promo video.

According to the leak, the 41mm variant will have smaller bezels than the Pixel Watch 2, while the 45mm variant will have a 40% larger display.

Based on previously leaked information, Bluetooth and LTE variants are expected, with LTE models thought to be priced significantly higher.

August 13 is less than two weeks away, and in the lead up to the Made by Google event, we've seen a lot of leaks and rumors about Google's upcoming Pixel devices.

The tech giant is so bad at keeping secrets that it has begun showing off the upcoming devices in official promos, reaffirming previously leaked material. Credible industry leakers have been correct on almost all aspects of the upcoming devices, except one.

For months now, we've been under the impression that the Pixel Watch 3 will be accompanied by a Pixel Watch 3 XL, though that might not be the case.

Fret not, it is certain that Google will release a bigger 45mm Pixel Watch this time around; however, according to a new leaked promo video obtained and shared by Android Headlines, it will not carry the XL moniker.

The promo video is in Spanish, though even without translating, it is evident that Google is not giving the larger 45mm watch the XL suffix, and instead, it will just be called the Pixel Watch 3 45mm.

Source: Android Headlines

The 41mm variant will likely sport smaller bezels than its predecessors, as spotted in previous leaks and in the new promo, helping it achieve a 10 percent bigger display when compared to the Pixel Watch 2. The 45mm variant, which is without precedent, will reportedly sport a 40 percent larger display than the 41mm Pixel Watch 2.

Previous leaks have also indicated that both sizes will be available in Bluetooth and LTE variants, with the latter sure to give you sticker shock:

Pixel Watch 3 41mm Bluetooth: $349

Pixel Watch 3 45mm Bluetooth: $399

Pixel Watch 3 41mm LTE: $449

Pixel Watch 3 45mm LTE: $499

Is it a smartwatch or a fitness tracker?

The leaked promo also highlights the upcoming wearables, health, fitness, and wellness features, including the likes of real-time running guidance, ground contact time, stride length, recovery tracking, and more.

Elsewhere, we already know that the watch will offer 20 percent faster charging than predecessors, albeit with the same 24-hour battery life with Always-on Display enabled, and a few features that don't limit its capabilities to just fitness and health tracking, like support for viewing your Nest Cam or Nest Doorbell's live feed, offline maps, and Pixel camera control.

We can expect a final round of leaks to appear this week or next, followed by Google's official unveiling on August 13.