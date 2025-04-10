When the Pixel Watch 3 launched last year, one of Google's selling points for the new watch over the previous generation was a feature what could detect if the wearer's heart stopped beating and automatically call for help. Loss of Pulse Detection wasn't available at launch, and came to Pixel Watch 3 in some markets shortly after — but it's been notably absent in the United States for months. This week, though, Loss of Pulse Detection is finally rolling out in the US. Here's what you need to know.

What is Loss of Pulse Detection?

Loss of Pulse Detection is a Pixel Watch 3 feature that can call for help if your wearable fails to detect a pulse while still on your wrist. If that happens, it kicks off a process that tries to get you medical attention automatically.

Google acknowledges that "Loss of Pulse Detection won’t detect every loss of pulse event," and of course, a call for medical attention placed a minute or so after your heart stops might not be successful anyway. But if Loss of Pulse Detection works as intended for any users, it's an essential feature.

How does Loss of Pulse Detection work?