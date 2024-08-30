Key Takeaways Pixel Watch can now view Nest Camera live streams, a feature also coming to other Wear OS devices "soon."

The feature requires Nest Cameras released in 2021 or later and Wear OS 1.4+. Access options include panning, zooming, two-way conversation, and Quick Responses.

Quick Responses on Pixel Watch offer pre-set messages for times when engaging with the camera would be a distraction.

Google's close-knit product and software ecosystem has several advantages which you can enjoy, even if you pick up a mid-range Android device instead of one of our favorites. Some of these features such as exclusive Workspace bits exclusive to the Chrome browser and the latest UI design changes for Android apps are available only through Google's integration across verticals. The latest addition to this list is one for the smart home aficionados — support for Nest Camera control and previews on your Pixel Watch.

The Pixel Watch is already a feature-loaded wearable with access to many apps you would usually pull out your phone for. Now, Google shares that people using the next generation of its wearables will be able to view the live stream from their Nest cameras on their wrist. Interestingly, this feature will also roll out to other Wear OS devices "soon," the company adds, without committing to a timeline.

Detailed documentation for the feature is already available (via 9to5Google), revealing you will need a Nest Camera or Doorbell released in 2021 or later, that's linked to your Google Home app. The feature also needs Wear OS version 1.4 or later to work on your watch.

Enjoy Quick Responses and two-way conversation too

Once set up correctly, you can access the live video feed from the doorbells and cameras installed. Just tap the Camera device tile and then select the camera you want to access. You can then slide a finger on the screen left or right to pan the view around. Double-tap to zoom will also work. At the bottom of your screen, you will also see a hamburger menu with options to access Quick Replies or two-way talk. Using the latter makes the connected camera chime so the person at the other end knows you're watching and about to talk. Once done, you can tap the microphone icon on the watch to disconnect voice.

You can also tap the Quick Responses option on your watch if you're in a noisy place or if interacting with the person in the camera's view would be a dangerous distraction. You can select a response from the list on your watch, and a machine-generated voice will play the message out through the connected camera's speaker.

This is a convenient quality of life addition to the arsenal of Pixel Watch capabilities, but Google has already promised it will be even better because support for other Wear OS devices is also in the pipeline. When that might see the light of day is anyone's best guess, though.