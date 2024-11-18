Key Takeaways Google Fi is currently offering the Pixel Watch 3 for practically free with a $150 discount and 24 monthly credits on Google Fi plan bill.

The promotion is applicable on both 41mm and 45mm wearables, with all colors included

Promotion is available for new and existing Google Fi customers, with stipulations, until Jan. 7, 2025 or while supplies last.

Google's latest wearable, the Pixel Watch 3, is a big, beautiful, and brainy offering from the tech giant. The August-revealed wearable offers an LTPO AMOLED display, allowing it to reach 2,000 nits peak brightness, making it 100 percent brighter than its predecessor. Elsewhere, the iteration finally introduced a larger 45mm version, something that Pixel Watch fans have long-asked for.

With 16 percent smaller bezels on the 41mm watch and a larger display on the 45mm model, for users deep in the Google ecosystem, the Pixel Watch 3 is the wearable to get, especially with this Google Fi Wireless offer.

Google Fi's promotion on the Pixel Watch 3 isn't a Black Friday deal, but it is as good as it gets, considering that subscribers can currently snag the 41mm or 45mm model for practically free.

As spotted first by 9to5Google, The Google-owned MVNO is currently offering a $150 discount on both Pixel Watch 3 sizes, with all listed colors included in the deal. This brings the cost of the 41mm model down to $300 (from $450) and the 45mm model down to $350 (from $500).

That, in itself, is a great discount — but there's more. The remainder on both models — $300 on the 41mm and $350 on the 45mm, will be returned to you over 24 monthly credits on your Google Fi bill, basically making the wearable free.

The promotion is available on all individual and group plans

Source: Google Fi

Like with any other promotion that promises monthly credits, there are some stipulations that you'd want to note. For reference, the promotion is available to new and existing Google Fi customers, and they'll need to keep their account active for 24 months post-purchase. In the 45mm model's case, the tech giant notes:

If purchased with device financing, the device payments will be discounted via 24 monthly credits equaling $349.99 in total value.

If purchased without device financing, the full device price will be due at time of purchase and you will receive $349.99 back via 24 monthly credits.

If you cancel service at any time before the 24 months, you will forfeit all remaining monthly credits.

It's worth noting is that users will need to pay tax on the pre-credit price, and while the promotion isn't explicitly a Black Friday deal, it will run through it. The promotion will be available until January 7, 2025, or while supplies last with the limit of one wearable per individual account.