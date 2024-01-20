Summary Google is developing two sizes of the Pixel Watch 3, addressing the small size issue of the previous model.

A bigger casing could allow for a larger display and better battery life, as well as potential new health sensors.

The larger Pixel Watch 3 variant will likely require different bands and may feature reduced bezels for a sleeker look.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is among the most stylish wearables around. Google fixed almost all the issues with its second smartwatch, delivering excellent performance, features, and battery life in a small package. But compared to the competition, one major problem with Google's smartwatch is its small size. It's only available in a 41mm casing, while the best Android smartwatches are available in multiple sizes, with the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic available in as big as a 47mm casing. Thankfully, Google is reportedly preparing to launch the Pixel Watch 3 in two sizes.

A 9to5Google source claims Google is developing two sizes of the Pixel Watch 3 for this year. While the case sizes are not known, the second option should be bigger than the 41mm casing Google uses for the Pixel Watch 2. This model packs a 1.2" circular screen and a 306mAh battery.

A bigger casing size could enable Google to fit in a 1.3" or an even bigger display. The additional internal room will allow for a bigger cell, leading to better battery life. Google could also use the extra space to add new health sensors for better health tracking.

If Google launches the Pixel Watch 3 in multiple sizes this year, don't expect the larger model to maintain compatibility with existing Pixel Watch bands. The new variant will likely use 22mm bands. For comparison, the current Pixel Watch 2 uses bands that are 20mm wide.

Besides a bigger casing, Google should also look into reducing the bezels surrounding the Pixel Watch's display. That will help give the watch a sleeker look. Otherwise, the chunky bezels will stand out even more on a bigger 46mm variant.

Due to its small size, the Pixel Watch 2 and its predecessor look odd on people with large wrists. A bigger casing option will negate this. It will also be a great alternative for users who want even longer battery life.

Thanks to its upgraded internals, the Pixel Watch 2 can last for 24 hours with always-on display enabled. A 45mm variant with a larger cell could deliver up to 30–36 hours of battery life. If a bigger Pixel Watch ships with a larger screen and beefier battery, it could entice many non-Pixel Watch users to upgrade.

There are no rumors of Qualcomm launching a new wearable chipset for the Wear OS platform, so the Pixel Watch 3 will likely continue using the same Snapdragon W5 chipset. More details about Google's 2024 smartwatch lineup should emerge closer to its launch. The watch itself will likely debut in early October alongside the Pixel 9 series, just like the last couple of years.