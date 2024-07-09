Summary Google's Pixel Watch 3 may feature slimmer bezels for a sleeker look, measuring at 4.5mm compared to the previous 5.5mm.

The upcoming Pixel Watch 3 is also rumored to have a brighter display, with a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits, up from 1,000 nits on the previous model.

The Pixel Watch 3 is expected to include ultra-wideband (UWB) support for enhanced navigation, tracking abilities, and more.

Even before the original Pixel Watch ever made it on stage, leaks and rumors killed most of the excitement surrounding the device thanks to an outdated processor and thick display bezels. And while it was a good first attempt, simply put, Google needed to do better. A year later, we would get the Pixel Watch 2, and while it didn't bring any dramatic changes, the refinements were enough to have it to become one of the best smartwatches of the year.

With the success of the Pixel Watch 2, it only makes sense for Google to produce a successor. And while the brand has yet to tease any news about a Pixel Watch 3, we've seen plenty of leaks and rumors over the past few months that indicate a new wearable is in the works and could in fact have an imminent release. And from the looks of it, Google is once again making small refinements that could really have a huge impact on the way the watch looks and feels.

Third time's the charm?

According to a report by Kamila Wojciechowska of Android Authority, we are now getting some solid numbers when it comes to the new slimmer bezels that will reportedly be found on the Pixel Watch 3. Wojciechowska reports that the upcoming wearables will come in with slightly thinner display bezels when compared to the previous model, measuring in at 4.5mm versus the previous, which came in at 5.5mm.

Now, this isn't a huge difference, but it's good to see that there will at least be some changes to the hardware when it arrives next month. Of course, just this change alone wouldn't give people many reasons to upgrade from the previous model, so it appears that Google will also offer one more upgrade with its upcoming wearable, upping the maximum brightness of the displays up to 2,000 nits, which is up from 1,000 nits found on the previous model.

Of course, this is going to be great if you're someone that uses their smartwatch under the sun frequently, since in most situations 1,000 nits is just enough, but having double that will provide that little boost when the surrounding light is just a touch too bright. As far as other things to expect, it looks like this year, Google is finally including support for ultra-wide band (UWB).

This was reported a couple of days ago, when some devices that were thought to be the next Pixel Watches passed through the FCC database, revealing such capabilities. If this is true, then there's a good chance that the upcoming Pixel Watch 3 could do a little more with what's on your wrist, like providing more detailed navigation instructions, enhanced tracking abilities, and more.

As far as other things we've heard, we know that the new Pixel Watch 3 will reportedly be available in two sizes, with 41mm and 45mm options. It's unclear if there will be a differentiation when it comes to nomenclature, but there have been early reports that suggest the larger model could come in as the Pixel Watch 3 XL.

As far as specifications go, the watches will be powered by Qualcomm's W5 chipset, with the standard model coming with a 310mAh battery, and the larger version packing a 420mAh battery. In addition, consumers will have more color options to choose from this year as well. Of course, Google has yet to show off any signs of a new watch, but luckily, we won't have to wait long to find out, as Google's Pixel event is set to take place in August, which is just a month away.