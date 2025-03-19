Google Pixel Watch 3 $290 $350 Save $60 The Pixel Watch 3 is a fantastic smartwatch that's loaded with all the bells and whistles. Not only that, but you can now get a sizable discount that drops it down to just $290. $290 at Amazon

The Pixel Watch 3 is one of the best smartwatches that you can buy right now. Not only does it have a unique style, but it's also quite powerful thanks to its hardware and offers some of the best integration with Google's ecosystem. Plus, you get solid battery life, along with excellent fitness tracking. The cherry on top is that it can now be had for well below its original retail price, thanks to a hefty discount from Amazon that drops the price down to just $290.

What's great about the Pixel Watch 3?

So what is it about the Pixel Watch 3 that deserves your attention? Well, it's one of the sleeker offerings when it comes to a Wear OS smartwatch thanks to its fantastic design and round display. This 41mm model features a beautiful and vibrant AMOLED screen that looks great in all conditions, with the ability to reach up to 2,000 nits of brightness.

The watch features all-day battery life with fast charging speeds that will see the watch go from zero to 100 in about 60 minutes. When it comes to hardware, the watch is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC that's paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. You also get a variety of sensors that can track your health and wellness metrics.

Furthermore, you get an IP68 rating that will protect the watch from dust and moisture, and the case is quite durable and light since it's made from aluminum. With Wear OS, you get access to some of the best wearable apps available. And the best part is that Google keeps the watch frequently updated so that you get new features and improvements on the regular.

The Pixel Watch 3 is definitely the one to go for if you've been thinking about buying a new watch. Just be sure to grab it while you can because this deal from Amazon won't be around for long.