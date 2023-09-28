Summary Google will unveil new devices, including the Pixel Watch 2, at its upcoming event in New York City.

In one week’s time, Google will host its “Made by Google” event in New York City, where it will unveil new devices in the Pixel portfolio of products. We know that the new Pixel 8 will be fully unveiled there, and we expect other Pixel-branded smart devices will be showcased as well. We have heard many things about Alphabet’s second attempt at the Pixel Watch, with Google even officially confirming a few weeks ago what it would look like. But other than a short teaser that showed renders and confirmed its IP68 rating and stress monitor, we haven’t gotten much else in terms of official news on internal specs or its software. Earlier this week, we reported on the newest Pixel smartphone’s marketing renders and images being leaked. Now, the same has happened for the Google Pixel Watch 2.

We have a really good picture of what the Pixel Watch 2 will look like on the outside, and we probably know what its specs will be, but we now have some of the flashy images Google will use to sell the smartwatch thanks to WinFuture. It’s sleek, and it comes in four main colors — blue, black, gray, and white — the names of which will be announced next week.

Google's Pixel Watch 2 in four colors (Source: WinFuture)

We thought that the first Google Pixel Watch was a solid entry. It was ambitious with some obvious shortcomings, such as a short battery life, a 30Hz screen and an older processor. It’s rumored that the Pixel Watch 2 will be powered by a recently-released Qualcomm chip like the W5+ Gen 1. This could improve the length of time it holds a charge over the first Pixel Watch by a substantial amount; the W5+ Gen 1 powers the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5, which is known for its battery longevity, among other things.

A closer look at the Pixel Watch 2 in blue (Source: WinFuture)

Next Wednesday (October 4) at 10 a.m. ET, Google will stream its Made by Google event to anyone who wants to watch. While the company will announce the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and in all likelihood, the Pixel Watch 2, the sign-up site says that there will be “a few more surprises” as well. What that means is anyone’s guess, but it adds some additional intrigue to an already exciting set of announcements.

New York City will face an influx of Android-based tech reporters next week, and for good reason. It’s an exciting time to be a fan of Google and Android-based products in general. No matter if you primarily use Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, or any other watches or phones on the operating systems, there are rumors floating aplenty of what’s next in store. The Pixel Watch 2 should build on its predecessor in droves, and we hope it lives up to the hype.