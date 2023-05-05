The Pixel Watch was Google's first attempt at making a proper wearable, and while it was neat enough to earn a spot on our list of the best Android smartwatches, it ultimately came up a little short in terms of things like battery life. We've been hugely curious what might change — and hopefully get even better — for a successor, but it's been difficult to nail down Google's plans for a follow-up. Now a new rumor suggests the Pixel Watch 2 could arrive earlier than you might think, possibly alongside the Pixel 8 this fall.

With all eyes focused on Google announcing the hotly anticipated Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet at Google I/O next week (to say nothing of the Pixel 7a), there hasn't been much chatter about a Pixel Watch 2. But now according to 9to5Google, however the Pixel Watch 2 could launch at the same time as the upcoming Pixel 8 series.

The first edition of the Pixel Watch featured an aging processor, underwhelming battery life, and was far too hard to justify spending over $300 for it. While today's report doesn't get specific about any upgrades in the works, the Pixel Watch 2 could rectify some of the first model's most glaring problems. In our Pixel Watch 2 wishlist, we hope for an improved battery, smaller bezels, and more affordable watch bands, among other things. Given the device will likely cost the same as its predecessor, these improvements could be essential to justify purchasing it.

Wear OS is also still improving. Google wants its wearables to be useful and to keep users entertained, and the company recently announced that the Play Store's Games menu would start suggesting games compatible with Wear OS devices. On the productivity front, Google Keep got some extra usability on the operating system that allows people to make a new list or note straight from their watch.

Google announced the first Pixel Watch at I/O 2022, but it's unclear if it'll repeat history and unveil its successor at this year's event. After all, it did give us a teaser of the Pixel Fold just this week.