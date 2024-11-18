Google Pixel Watch 2 $201.58 $250 Save $48.42 The Google Pixel Watch 2 builds on the original Pixel Watch in all the right ways, offering longer battery life and better performance. Wear OS 5 makes the watch better than ever. A 19% off makes Google's second smartwatch even more affordable, making it an instant buy. $201.58 at Amazon

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is over a year old now. While not the latest or greatest, it shares the same internals as the Pixel Watch 3, featuring 2GB of RAM and a Qualcomm W5 Gen 1 chip. The recent Wear OS 5 update further improves the Pixel Watch 2's experience, making it smoother than ever. Following the Pixel Watch 3's launch, Google also dropped the price of the Pixel Watch 2 to $250.

If you can look past Google's 2023 smartwatch's relatively small display, it is still a fantastic wearable, especially at its reduced price. Ahead of Black Friday, you can score an even better deal on the Pixel Watch 2, getting it for just over $200.

The Pixel Watch 2 is a great buy after a 19% discount

The Pixel Watch 2 launched for $350 in October 2023. Back then, we found the smartwatch expensive despite packing a robust set of health features. The 1.2-inch display was a major letdown, surrounded by chunky bezels and capable of hitting a peak brightness of only 1,000 nits. A year later, the Pixel Watch 2's shortcomings are still there. But its reduced official price tag of $250 makes accepting them much easier.

For this much money, you are getting a watch that offers a clean Wear OS experience. It also gets timely security patches, unlike other great Android smartwatches. Wear OS 5 has only improved things further, making the watch even smoother and eliminating all lag.

Another highlight of the Pixel Watch 2 is the Fitbit integration. The watch can track your key health metrics, including sleep activity, steps, heart rate variability, skin temperature, and blood oxygen saturation. More importantly, thanks to Fitbit integration, you can make sense of all the collected health data and improve your fitness accordingly.

The Pixel Watch 2 does not deliver multi-day battery life. But it will make it through a day of use, even after tracking your workout session and sleep. Plus, the fast charging makes topping up the empty cell a quick and easy task.

Despite its age and shortcomings, the Pixel Watch 2 is my favorite budget Android smartwatch. And Amazon's latest deal helps make it an even better buy. Google will likely run a similar deal on its online store for Black Friday, so you should consider jumping on this deal instead of waiting further.