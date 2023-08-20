Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.
On the Android Police podcast this week, our arms are circling back around the clock to our Galaxy Watch 6 review and springing forward to the Pixel Watch 2 as we're on the rumor watch. We'll stop with wordcraft and continue with more ineffective PR campaigns from Google whether you're dealing with training its AI (or the perceived sucking of data for the purposes of training that AI) or blocking ads on YouTube. We cover it all. Lost was good.
03:26 | Google's Watch
- New Google listing gives us our most official look at Pixel Watch 2 specs yet
- The Pixel Watch 2 might get the metal band Google promised for its predecessor
- Google kills Assistant for Wear OS 2 watches
18:00 | Samsung's Watch
29:16 | Google, Google, Google, Xiaomi
- Google could soon roll out a convenient new way to unlock your phone
- Google's next big swing at AI rumored to launch this fall
- Google is desperate to sell Pixel Tablets, pushing ads via notifications
- Google's new Transparency Center has big Don't Be Evil energy
- Google wants to reduce hearing loss with Android 14's latest safety feature
- YouTube’s anti-ad blocking test gets even pushier with a new timer
- Xiaomi's new Mi Mix Fold 3 has all the things the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 doesn't
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader, Ara Wagoner, and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com