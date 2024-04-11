Google Pixel Watch $180 $350 Save $170 A fantastic smartwatch that looks good and offers lots of value thanks to constant software updates from Google. If you're looking for a smartwatch that can do it all, then you don't want to miss this deal, as it comes priced way below retail. $180 at Amazon

If you've been thinking about buying a smartwatch, chances are, you've taken a look at what's available, and found that the sheer number of options astounding. While it can get a little confusing, if you're looking for some of the best smartwatches, there's really only a handful that are really going to check all the right boxes. Of course, you're going to be paying quite a bit for these models, and while they're worth every penny, it might not be a good option if you're looking for something affordable.

That being the case, sometimes it's a good idea to go with an older generation model that's still fully supported, as you'll get the best of both worlds here, with a reliable and current smartwatch, that isn't going to cost an arm and a leg. With that said, we've managed to find a deal on the original Pixel Watch that makes it an absolute steal. For a limited time, you can score the Pixel Watch for just $180, which is quite a bit less than its original retail price.

What's great about the Google Pixel Watch?

Close

So what makes the Pixel Watch a stand-out among its peers? Well, the design is something that's going to catch your eye immediately. Although it looks quite simple, it's actually quite complex, with a unique domed 1.2-inch AMOLED display that not only looks good, but also performs well too. The display can reach up to 1,000 nits of brightness, and you get fantastic colors that pop.

When it comes to the actual materials, the case is made from stainless steel, and the display is protected with Corning's Gorilla Glass 5. As far as the processor, this watch is powered by Samsung's Exynos 9110 SoC that's paired with 2G RAM and 32GB of internal storage. If none of this sounds familiar, all you need to know is that this watch works without any hiccups and runs perfectly.

If there is a drawback to the watch, it's going to come in the form of battery life. The device packs a 294mAh battery, and for most it should last all day, with Google sharing that a single charge should carry it through a 24-hour period. While this isn't bad, it just means that you're going to want to pop this watch onto the charger every night to ensure that you'll be able to use it the next day.

If all of the above wasn't enough, then the price is definitely going to be a great reason to give this watch a shot. It comes in far less than its original retail price, which means you're going to get a good product at a fair price. And if you feel like sprucing it up, then you can always grab a new watchband and customize the look.