AI is the new battleground for smartphones, with features that enhance how we use our devices, and Google and Samsung are leading the charge. Google Pixel phones, like the Pixel 9, have been pushing AI-powered experiences with Gemini, with features like Add Me, Call Screen, and Magic Eraser, while Samsung’s Galaxy AI boasts Circle to Search, Live Translate, and Drawing Assist. Google and Samsung approach AI in smartphones differently, but which brand is leading the AI revolution?

Google’s AI-first strategy

The Pixel’s edge in the AI market

The Google Pixel 8 Pro was the first smartphone with Google AI built in. However, the Pixel 9 lineup sees a generation of smartphones centered around the Gemini technology, making it the focal point of future devices. Leveraging Google’s expertise in machine learning, we’ve come to love features like Pixel’s Call Screen (released in 2018 alongside the Pixel 3), Hold for Me (released in 2020), Magic Eraser, and Live Translate (released in 2021).

Gemini, Google’s built-in AI assistant, takes the pressure off users in many ways. For instance, you can take a photo of an item and ask Gemini what it’s used for, or ask it to find a restaurant for your next date night, brainstorm ideas for your current project, use it as a personal fitness coach, and identify LEGO pieces.

One advantage of Google’s AI approach is how seamlessly it works without additional apps or services. Native integration with Google Cloud and Google Services makes using your smartphone a breeze. With AI processing done on-device with Tensor chips, you can expect improved speed and privacy across your devices.

With a heavy focus on AI, Google’s hardware has struggled to keep up with competitors like Samsung. Google’s Tensor chips prioritize AI over raw performance. The Tensor G3 (seen in the Pixel 8 series) was outperformed by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in raw speed, gaming performance, and efficiency. While Google’s AI features are impressive, they can feel held back by hardware limitations, which seems to be a consistent theme when comparing benchmarks.

Samsung’s AI push

Galaxy AI takes center stage

Samsung’s Galaxy AI was introduced in 2024 alongside the Galaxy S24 series and takes center stage among the S25 series with features like Now Brief, Circle to Search, Audio Eraser, and Call Transcript. There is some overlap between AI features seen in Pixel and Samsung phones, like Circle to Search, which allows users to identify an object in a photo and search for it with Google Live Translate, which provides real-time translation for phone calls, and generative AI-powered photo editing. However, Google also offers features that Galaxy AI doesn’t.

One of Samsung’s biggest strengths is that it doesn’t limit AI-powered features to its flagship phones. The Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6 boast an AI approach. Features like Live Translate, which was introduced with the Galaxy S24 series, have been rolled out to older Galaxy devices like the S23 and S22 series via software updates. This means that the millions of users who don’t buy flagship phones can still enjoy Samsung’s AI features, having a broader impact on the Android ecosystem.

Samsung’s AI integration feels natural within One UI. When One UI 6.1 launched with Galaxy AI, it was easy to access within native apps like Samsung Notes, Gallery, and Messages. For example, Circle to Search is deeply integrated into Samsung’s S Pen and gestures, making them feel like a native feature rather than an add-on. The same can be said for Live Translate, which happens within Samsung’s dialer app rather than needing a separate app like Google Translate.

However, despite branding its AI features as “Galaxy AI,” many of Samsung’s significant AI-powered tools are developed by Google (such as Circle to Search, Live Translate, and Samsung’s Generative AI for Photo Editing), making it less independent in the AI race while leveraging Google’s AI ecosystem. Although this isn’t a problem, if Google shifts AI priorities away from Samsung and decides to keep its AI features exclusive, Samsung’s AI progress could stall.

Which brand has the smarter AI?

As AI becomes one of the defining factors of modern smartphones, the battle between Pixel and Galaxy AI comes down to which brand offers the smartest, most useful AI experience. Google, with its AI-first approach, has led the way in AI-driven automation and personalization, while Samsung’s Galaxy AI focuses on enhancing user experience through practical, everyday tools.

AI for communication

Google and Samsung take different approaches to revolutionizing how we handle calls and messaging with the help of AI.

Google’s AI-powered Call Screen feature automatically filters spam calls, allowing users to see transcriptions before answering. Hold for Me is a useful feature that keeps users off hold by listening for a human agent and alerting them when the call is ready. If you receive many spam calls or don’t like being on hold, these features enhance the user experience and are a time-saving tool.

Samsung’s Live Translate uses real-time AI-driven translation to translate phone calls between two people speaking different languages. Leveraging the Samsung phone app, no additional apps or software need to be downloaded. For travelers or international business users, the ability to handle multilingual communication is a must.

Pixel phones dominate call management, whereas Samsung’s Live Translate is a game-changer for international communication. The winner here comes down to personal preference rather than AI ability.

Photography