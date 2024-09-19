Key Takeaways Google's "Best Phones Forever" ads cleverly poke fun at iPhone's shortcomings compared to Pixel, highlighting RCS messaging.

The recent ad shows a Pixel and an iPhone in a therapy session, celebrating iPhone's switch to RCS messaging for better communication.

Google has been pushing for Apple to adopt RCS messaging, finally welcoming iPhone to the modern messaging standard with humor.

Google's "Best Phones Forever" ads are low-key genius, highlighting the advantages of the Pixel over the iPhone while being cute and fun. Google is back at it, with the latest video playfully welcoming the iPhone to the world of RCS messaging.

The ad takes place in a therapy session, with a Pixel 9 and iPhone 15 Pro discussing their communication issues. The iPhone informs the Pixel that it has finally switched to RCS messaging and is now able to share cat memes with all the other phones of the world. Both phones celebrate being on the same page and end the ad with a bunch of random words.

The Best Phones Forever videos

The Best Phones Forever ads have been ribbing iPhone about all of its shortcomings when compared to Google's Pixel line for over a year. The first video popped up in mid-2023, with the Pixel 7 comforting a generic iPhone Pro, which was depressed because it wasn't as good as the Pixel. Another video threw shade at Apple for finally introducing USB-C, which the company was forced to do by the European Union. Other videos have made fun of the iPhone's lackluster camera, lack of AI smarts, and battery life.

It was only a matter of time before Google took aim at RCS on iPhone . The company has been outspoken over Apple's refusal to implement the modern messaging standard. RCS, or Rich Communication Services, offers group chats, high-quality media sharing, gifs, and read receipts. It's Google's evolution of the old SMS standard.

But Apple has stubbornly refused to adopt RCS messaging. It's been a point of contention. Google even went so far as to launch a public campaign urging Apple to "get the message" and adopt RCS.

Google seems happy now that Apple is finally on board with RCS. The latest Best Phones Forever ad ends with both phones declaring they are "on the same page." It symbolizes a more seamless messaging experience between iPhone and Android users. How long this will last remains to be seen, but for now, Google is celebrating its victory with some lighthearted humor and slick marketing.