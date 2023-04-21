This year's Google I/O is just a couple more weeks away, and we're already very excited for it to bring us news about all of Google's upcoming hardware like the Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and the long-teased Pixel Tablet. Leaks surrounding the latter have really been picking up lately, with new info arriving about release timing, its companion dock, and maybe the most important question of all: pricing. But lest you think the pre-release info was drying up, we've still got maybe the best Pixel Tablet leak all week to check out, with the arrival of some great new videos showing off the new hardware.

The clips apparently come from Milan Design Week 2023, where companies (like Google) meet to show off their latest creations. And in what seems to be a relatively full-featured Made by Google spread, we see existing hardware like Nest Cams and the Pixel Watch joined by the Pixel Tablet in a whole range of colors.

We're actually looking a couple different clips here, both highlighting the same product display, one from Instagram user Saori Masuda, and one from /u/_efialte_ on Reddit (via 9to5Google). Masuda's upload contains a much longer look at the surrounding booth (including a cool water-drop Pixel Watch comparison), but you can quickly jump through them to the final entry for the Tablet video:

We can't say for sure that any of this represents final hardware, but given the timeframes we've been discussing, it seems likely these units are quite far along. 9to5 keenly observes that there's no visible privacy switch anywhere, though, so we're not entirely sure what this hardware represents.

Earlier this week we heard to expect four color options for the Pixel Tablet. We'd already seen one with a desaturated green back, as well as one more off-white, and that report suggested those would be joined by two not-yet-pictured shades. To those, this video now adds a coral colorway. But while we see lots of other Google hardware in shades like blue and lemongrass, there's no confirmation visible here that either will get a matching Pixel Tablet.

With just over two weeks to go until Google I/O 2023, there's not much time for the rest of the Pixel Tablet's story to leak. Then again, it feels like we already know so much about what to expect from the tablet, that there can't be all that much left. Keep checking in as we get closer to I/O for any last-minute news.