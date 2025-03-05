Summary Google's unique Pixel Tablet timer widget is now available to all.

While not through official channels, the Google Clock 7.12 APK provides access on other Android devices.

Grab it from APKMirror and gain access to new timer widgets.

It's been a couple of years since the release of the Google Pixel Tablet. And while there were some rumblings of a Pixel Tablet 2, all hopes were dashed late last year when we received news of its cancelation. With that said, there is still hope that Google is working on a successor for its tablet, but it's still unclear when and if a new Pixel Tablet will arrive.

And while there really isn't any choice but to wait, the company has done a great job supporting the current Pixel Tablet with new software updates that offer improvements and new features. The most recent update comes in the form of the March 2025 Pixel Feature Drop, delivering a wealth of new features to enjoy for the time being.

A nice touch if you like widgets