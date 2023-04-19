Although Google exited the tablet market in 2019, the company surprised everyone at last year's I/O event, where it provided a glimpse of the Pixel Tablet. Not only did the device mark Google's exciting return to a space it had long abandoned, but it also promised a secret weapon that could give many of the best Android tablets a run for their money by combining a tablet and smart home hub in one device. Yes, the Pixel Tablet aims to double as a Nest Hub-like smart display when docked to a speaker device. Last month, we saw a bunch of renders of what appeared to be the Pixel Tablet's charging dock, and a new Amazon listing seems to reveal the accessory's price and availability date.

While the tablet has been reported to come with a dock, the listing spotted by 9to5Toys suggests that the charging base will also be available for purchase separately. However, it appears to be more expensive than the Nest Hub (2nd Gen), which retailed for $100 at launch. The Pixel Tablet's dock will cost $129, if the screenshot captured by 9to5Toys is any indication (via 9to5Google).

Google's accessory for its upcoming tablet is described as a "charging speaker dock" that will juice up the slate 24/7. The dock is also codenamed "Korlan," according to 9to5. It measures ‎6.65 x 3.71 x 2.77 inches.

The listing also discloses the exact date when Google is expected to launch the dock and, by extension, the tablet itself: May 10. If you've been following Google-related news in recent weeks, you'll know that the search giant's next I/O event is scheduled for that day, so the listing makes sense. A more recent rumor also claimed that the tablet would hit store shelves in June.

It's a safe bet that the dock will function as both a charger and an external speaker for the Pixel Tablet. Previous reports also claimed that you'd have the option to assign the dock to a room in Google Home, like you can with existing smart speakers and displays. This implies that you'll be able to move the tablet around while the dock remains in one place.

With the charging dock appearing to be a bit pricey, throwing the tablet into the mix could mean the price of the pair would be quite expensive.