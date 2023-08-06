We're celebrating the big one-zero at the Android Police podcast, but not for ourselves (though we do get a pizza party at the end of the show). We're taking a look back at three Google products that helped get Google's hardware department where it is today: the Chromecast, the Nexus 7 (the second one), and the Moto X.

04:50 | Chromecast

23:43 | Nexus 7

34:06 | Moto X

47:11 | Other news

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader, Ara Wagoner, and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0