We're celebrating the big one-zero at the Android Police podcast, but not for ourselves (though we do get a pizza party at the end of the show). We're taking a look back at three Google products that helped get Google's hardware department where it is today: the Chromecast, the Nexus 7 (the second one), and the Moto X.
04:50 | Chromecast
23:43 | Nexus 7
34:06 | Moto X
47:11 | Other news
- Exclusive Google Pixel Watch 2 faces leak online showcasing dynamic theming
- OnePlus Open foldable faces possible delay
- Android’s unknown tracker alerts are starting to go live
- Google’s new search tool will make your most private photos disappear
- Sync for Reddit returns as Sync for Lemmy
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader, Ara Wagoner, and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com