The Google Pixel Tablet is a strange device that wants to be a jack of all trades but is a master of none. It’s a serviceable tablet, but doesn’t feature any first-party productivity accessories like a stylus or a keyboard. It’s a good enough smart home display, but doesn’t support some key Nest Hub features like Continued Conversation. Don’t get me wrong, I think it’s fine, but it’s definitely not $500 fine.

While Google had the chance to sit down after launch and decide what this tablet is really good for, it seems like the momentum has passed. Almost a year after launch, the tablet has only received a few new features, and none of them are really indicative of a wider strategy. The latest feature addition I want to discuss here just further proves this point, all while showing what’s wrong with Google strategy overall. Let’s dive in.

A note-taking shortcut that leads to nowhere

When you set Google Keep as your default notes app on the tablet, a new note-taking shortcut will appear in the bottom right corner of the tablet. However, since at least February, tapping this button will only lead you to a banner page saying “Coming soon,” with a big Open Keep button the only actionable thing you can do.

Writing for Android Authority, Android expert Mishaal Rahman was able to demonstrate what this shortcut is supposed to do two months ago. Using some hidden settings, it’s possible to activate a lock screen notes feature, which lets you jot down quick drawings or written notes with your finger or a third-party stylus while the tablet is locked.

All that is to say, the feature is basically finished behind the scenes, but Google still hasn't pushed it live. Instead, the company took the time to create an unhelpful splash screen that just says something is coming soon, without actually saying what. Someone who reads Android news on a regular basis might know what it is, but if someone just stumbles upon this screen, they will likely never tap the button again because it doesn't provide anything useful.

What boggles my mind is that instead of just pushing the feature live or hiding the button that currently doesn't do anything altogether, Google decided to create a stopgap solution that doesn't really do anything. I'm also questioning just how useful this note-taking feature will be in the first place. It's nice to have when you have one of many third-party USI pens that are compatible with the Pixel Tablet, but given the lack of an official accessory from Google, it seems strange to develop such a feature in the first place.

The useless note-taking button is indicative of bigger problems at Google

This lack of strategy for the lock screen note feature is symptomatic of Google’s problems. Google keeps shutting down so many features and products that the Google Graveyard has long become a meme. And quick, panicked pivots like exiting the game streaming market after less than four years or jumping on the generative AI bandwagon with Bard, quickly turning it into Gemini instead, don’t exactly show that it has a clear vision for the future.

At the same time, it’s clear that Google is really doubling down on hardware. The company has successfully switched to mostly custom chips for its mobile devices. Despite all the problems the Tensor chips have, this is a sign of long-term commitment and strategy. That’s particularly true when we consider rumors of Google switching to a more efficient design in the future. Many other signature Pixel features also seem like they are here to stay, like the excellent photography algorithms, quality of life features like Now Playing, and proactive information on your lock screen and home screen via the At a Glance widget.

The question is whether this is enough. A button that doesn’t do anything on a tablet doesn’t seem like a big deal, but it’s a showcase for what is wrong at Google. Let's see if the company can show some more focus with the rumored Pixel Tablet 2.