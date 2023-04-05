It's no secret that Google is planning to launch a new tablet this year, thanks to a brief mention of the Pixel Tablet at its I/O 2022 event. Some were taken aback by the news, which signaled Google's intention to re-enter the Android tablet market for the first time since the days of Nexus devices. It's been nearly a year since the tablet was teased, so the device's release shouldn't be too far away. This may be borne out by a new listing on the Federal Communications Commission's website, where the device may have just made a pit stop.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the Pixel Tablet has apparently passed through the FCC with the model number GTU8P. Several key indicators point to this being Google's upcoming tablet: it’s discussed as a “hand held” device, its FCC ID is described as being listed in an Android settings menu (Settings -> About -> Regulatory labels), and it lacks cellular connectivity. Bringing that together, we can only think of one upcoming handheld Android device from Google that isn’t a phone: the Pixel Tablet.

The listing reveals a few connectivity features, such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth — but more notably, a handy capability appears to be in tow as well: ultra-wideband (UWB). The presence of this standard suggests that the Pixel Tablet might be able to do things like control your smart home in certain ways.

The inclusion of UWB in the tablet could be part of Google's broader plan to mimic Apple's handoff functionality for the HomePod. This could be used to transfer audio playback from the Android device to a smart speaker by placing them close together. Considering the Pixel Tablet will come with a base that essentially turns it into a Nest Hub Max, UWB might even be used to keep audio streaming to the base speaker when the tablet is undocked.

A leaked image of the Pixel Tablet's speaker/charger base

UWB's precision makes it an ideal addition to the Pixel Tablet's smart home functionalities. Similar to Bluetooth, the UWB system allows devices to communicate with each other within a certain range. It is also intended to broadcast media with minimal interference by transmitting data over a wider frequency range than "narrowband" wireless technology.

What distinguishes it is its ability to pinpoint exact locations, which is useful for tracking down lost items. UWB has been around for a while, but it was prohibitively expensive and impossible to stuff in mobile devices and other consumer electronics products until recently.

Meanwhile, the FCC listing suggests that a launch is on the horizon. The slate will probably see the light of day at this year's I/O event. For now, Google will surely keep dropping breadcrumbs about the tablet until an official unveiling.