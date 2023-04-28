We've been waiting a long time for Google's Pixel Tablet. First announced at I/O 2022, the device has leaked a lot in the intervening year. Between what we know officially about the device — it has Google's Tensor G2 chipset and comes with a charging dock — and unofficial info about other components, the tablet had been shaping up to be a pricey offering. But last week, leaked European pricing information painted the Pixel Tablet as a surprisingly good deal relative to competing options. If Google can find a way to sell this thing, it might just have a hit on its hands.

According to Google, the Pixel Tablet will use the company's 2022 flagship CPU, the Tensor G2, which powers the Pixel 7 series. It's not the most powerful chipset around, but as far as Android tablets go, it's competitive. The current king of high-end Android slates, the enormous and expensive Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, runs a similarly snappy Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, plus the same 8GB of RAM the Pixel Tablet has been tipped to have. To be fair, the base-model Tab S8 is also just as quick; and that version retails for a scant $700. Going by leaked pricing, the Pixel Tablet should cost €600 to €650 in Europe — which will likely translate to similar dollar figures in the US.

That Google's upcoming tablet should be able to keep up with Samsung slates from last year isn't terribly impressive on its face, but don't forget we're also expecting the Pixel Tablet to ship with the charging dock we've been seeing it with since it was announced — a dock that, per leaks, functions as a speaker, and should cost $129 on its own at retail. While docked, the tablet is also able to function similarly to Google's Nest Hub smart displays, adding yet more value.

If the leaks have been accurate, for a price of $650(ish), you'll be getting an 11-inch tablet that's powerful enough for demanding games like Genshin Impact — already a decent deal. But the bundled dock should also make it a great kitchen TV and photo frame — and, of course, a smart display that can do all the normal smart display stuff, like setting timers, answering questions, and controlling smart home gear.

To me, a person who wants both a capable general-use tablet and a large smart display, this all sounds like a very good deal. But Google is going to face challenges communicating the Pixel Tablet's value to more casual tech consumers. People who already own smart displays probably don't feel like they need to upgrade if their older models are trucking along just fine. And by now, a lot of people who don't own a smart display probably don't want one. For those shoppers, there might not be a reason to throw down $600 or more for a Google tablet when the new OnePlus Pad goes for $480.

As hopeful as I am Google's new tablet could be a meaningful shake-up in the Android tablet space, it doesn't seem likely it'll sway prospective iPad buyers. Apple is far and away the leading tablet manufacturer, with Samsung trailing at a distant second — and I can't imagine a $600 Android tablet that doubles as a smart display will lure many shoppers away from the $450 10th-gen iPad, let alone older models that go for less. But if Google can convince enough people to buy the first Pixel Tablet to merit subsequent hardware generations, future iterations might have a shot at chipping away at Apple's stranglehold on the market at large.

For now, though, even making a dent in the Android tablet market looks tricky for a company with such a rocky history with tablets. But Google has managed to make a small success of the Pixel Watch, a similarly spendy offering in a product category that, like tablets, people hadn't previously (or recently) associated with Google's brand. Google might be facing an uphill battle in getting average consumers to seriously consider its tablet/smart home hub hybrid, but I really hope it can pull it off. If it does, the Pixel Tablet could be the shot in the arm the high-end Android tablet market needs.