Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock $370 $499 Save $129 If you're looking for one of the best Android tablets that you can buy, the Pixel Tablet is going to be a great option. Not only do you get a tablet, but you also get a charging speaker dock. Right now, you can score this duo for its lowest price ever. $370 at Woot

If you're looking for an Android tablet that can pull double duty as your home's smart display, then the Pixel Tablet is going to be a fantastic option. Not only is it versatile thanks to its magnetic charging speaker dock, but it's also one of the best tablets that you can buy in 2024.

While it has an original retail price of $499, it can now be had for much less when buying through Woot, with a discount that knocks 26% off for a limited time. Although the discount might not seem huge, this is the lowest price we've seen for the Pixel Tablet. So, if you've been thinking about buying it, then get it while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the Pixel Tablet?

Close

To be clear, this is Google's first attempt at a tablet in quite some time. But that doesn't mean it doesn't know what it's doing, and it actually manages to deliver a product that's still quite good. The tablet has a large 11-inch display and is powered by Google's Tensor G2 chip that's paired with 8GB RAM.

The overall design of the tablet looks quite modern, and the included charging speaker dock is what really sets this thing apart from its competition. When docked, it immediately begins charging wirelessly, and you enter what's called Hub Mode, bringing all the controls you'll need for your home front and center.

Not only that, you can easily cast media onto the tablet in this mode as well, making it simple to share images and other media on the big screen. Of course, you're going to get robust sound from the speaker, but keep your expectations in check here as you won't get a mind-blowing audio experience.

Overall, you're going to like this tablet and the experience that it provides, and it's only going to get better, as Google is pretty good at issuing software updates for its products. Not to mention, that this thing is down to its lowest price yet, which makes it an absolute steal.