Key Takeaways Google is working on the Pixel Tablet 2 along with a keyboard cover, according to a report.

The Pixel Tablet 2 is expected to have upgraded cameras and a new Tensor chip, potentially the Tensor G4 or G5

The tablet could retain the original Pixel Tablet’s design with minor changes here and there.

Google hasn’t really been all-in on tablets. It had some success with the budget-friendly Nexus 7 but bailed on tablet hardware after the so-so reception of the ChromeOS-based Pixel Slate in 2018. Then it made a comeback in 2023 with the Pixel Tablet, which has solid specs but is still not quite up there with the best Android tablets. That could change with the Pixel Tablet 2, which is rumored to finally include an official keyboard case and some upgraded specs.

Android Authority reported that Google is working on the Pixel Tablet 2. No surprises there since the Android 14 beta already hinted at its codenames back in February. What’s new is that we now know some of the specs of the upcoming device. First off, Google is developing a keyboard cover for the Pixel Tablet 2. It docks onto the tablet via pogo pins on the rear and folds to prop up the tablet. While there are already some third-party keyboards available for the original Pixel Tablet, there’s nothing official from Google yet.

As for the specs, the Pixel Tablet 2 is reported to have upgraded cameras, though the specifics aren’t available yet. The original tablet featured an 8MP camera (ƒ/2.0, 1/4-inch sensor, 1.12μm, 84-degree FoV) on both the front and back.

The upcoming model might also include an updated Tensor chip. While the current Pixel Tablet uses the Tensor G2, the new version could feature the Tensor G4 or even the Tensor G5. Depending on its release date, the Pixel Tablet 2 could ship with Android 15 or possibly Android 16 out of the box. However, the tablet might retain the original design with a few changes here and there, like thinner top and bottom bezels.

A quick refresher on the original Pixel Tablet

The Pixel Tablet was a solid device that we really liked, but it had some drawbacks and limitations. On its own, without the dock, the Pixel Tablet feels like a pretty standard tablet. It has a 10.95-inch LCD with the usual tablet bezels, but the 60Hz refresh rate is a bit of a letdown.

When you're not using it, you can pop the Pixel Tablet into the dock, which charges it and turns it into a smart display. But when it’s not docked, the dock doesn’t do much. The tablet has a 27-watt-hour battery, and Google claims it’ll give you around 12 hours of video streaming. It is priced similarly to the OnePlus Pad and its sequel, which are both better tablets overall.