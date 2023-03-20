Google Bard has been years in the making, but after ChatGPT blew everyone's mind and started giving Microsoft products like Word and Bing a leg up, Google seems to have sped up the release timetable for its generative AI. The company had already made Bard available to trusted in-house testers last month, but user reports are now indicating that the chatbot's public debut could be imminent.

Some members of the Pixel Superfan program have received an email offering them early access to Google's large language model. The invite contains a link to a form that reportedly asks to verify the user's email address, and Google notes that only a small, "randomly selected" group of Pixel Superfans will be offered the chance to participate.

Users who have received this invitation aren't getting immediate access to Bard — upon filling out the form, they are told that Google will get back with them shortly with further instructions. The email specifies that enrolling in the early access program will allow participants to "get started as soon as Bard launches," which could be anytime by Google's standards, but the company has said that it expects to make the tool more widely available to the public in a matter of weeks.

Bard is expected to integrate into Google Search, providing direct answers to your questions rather than a Knowledge Graph card or a list of links. The tool uses LaMDA, a conversational AI model Google unveiled in 2021, to contextualize data pulled from the web and provide a response in plain English. Some examples the company showcased in February were a summary of the pros and cons of learning piano and guitar when asked which instrument to try, as well as a bullet list of constellations when asked about stargazing.

The Pixel Superfan program is not currently accepting new members — in fact, a recent registration window closed almost as quickly as it opened — so if you haven't received this invitation email, you'll probably have to wait for the public beta to try Google Bard. If you feel like you're missing out, you can get a taste of generative AI features by trying ChatGPT's Tasker integration on Android.

Thanks: Moshe