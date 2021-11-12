Last summer word started to spread about a secret Pixel Superfans group where members had early access to information and could interact directly with the Pixel product team. That winter, some of those lucky first members received a set of Pixel art prints as thanks for their support. This year Google's at it again, and if you aren’t already a member, you just missed out on a sweet pair of socks.

Some Pixel Superfans are receiving Pixel 6 Pro-branded socks along with an iridescent Tensor SoC sticker in the mail, as spotted by 9to5Google. The socks are styled with Material You-inspired designs in pastel colors.

Compared to this time last year, there are considerably more Superfans. The Pixel Superfans group has grown to over 16,000 members in the past year and is set to grow even more now that it’s come out of the shadows and opened applications up to the public.

If you’re interested in becoming a Pixel Superfan start by filling out this form and check out the terms and conditions.

