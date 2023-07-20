Google’s Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet have been landmark hardware launches for the company. Launched at the annual Google I/O developer conference earlier this year, the Pixel Fold is Google’s first attempt at a foldable phone, while the Pixel Tablet with its dock is innovative in its own regard. Sales began recently, but if you have a knack for writing, some serious video editing skills, or just an inspiring Pixel story to tell, you’re in luck. Google just announced a giveaway for Pixel Superfans interested in winning a Pixel Fold or Tablet.

Through this contest, Google is giving away 78 devices in all, with the first 15 winners getting a Pixel Fold and the next top 63 receiving the Pixel Tablet. You can participate as long as you are a US resident above 18 years of age with a Pixel Superfans membership. The contest runs until 11:59 pm PT on July 26, 2023, and participating is fairly straightforward. You just need to submit a compelling video or write-up answering one of the following questions:

What is your best story of how you got someone else to switch to Pixel

Why did you switch to Pixel?

How does your Pixel help you in your everyday life?

Tell us about your Team Pixel crew and how you all use Pixel together

What is the biggest impact Pixel has ever had on your life?

Google will evaluate all the submissions based on their inspirational value, entertainment value, and creativity. So, if you have a camera and the zeal to shoot an inspirational clip that could sway Google into handing you a free foldable, now’s your chance. The form also accepts written submissions for those who pride their wordsmithery instead. If you're just a little creative and put in some effort, we would say you have a great shot at winning. Moreover, Google is picking 78 winners instead of just a handful, like most other YouTube and Instagram creator giveaways.

However, this giveaway isn’t for the privacy conscious, because the application terms state Google can use submissions as marketing material worldwide without needing any further permissions from you, or owing you royalty payments (other than the products you may or may not win).

So, if you are an eligible Pixel Superfan willing to put in the work for the entry, you can participate in this giveaway by filling out this Google form you may have received via email already. This giveaway is just one of the many benefits of the Superfans membership. Previously, Google has given members priority access to Bard, early access to the Search Labs experiment, and up to $1,000 as a bonus for referrals. After you submit an entry, just check your email linked with the Superfans membership regularly.

Thanks: Anthony