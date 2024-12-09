Key Takeaways Create custom stickers in Pixel Studio & seamlessly add them to your Gboard sticker library.

Access new style suggestions like 3D, anime, & more to enhance your sticker creations.

Pixel Studio version 1.4 integration with Gboard is available for Pixel 9 series devices only.

Pixel Studio has so far been a fun Pixel 9 -exclusive app for creating AI-generated images. Google announced deeper Gboard integration with Pixel Studio with the December 2024 Feature Drop, but it turns out there's a lot more than Google initially told us.

Version 1.4 of the Pixel Studio adds the ability to create custom stickers directly in the app and then add them to Gboard, where you can then use them in your chats (via 9to5Google). Gboard also now comes with a new 'Pixel Studio' tab in the sticker picker.

Sticker creation, new tabs, and more