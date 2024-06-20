Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen) $59 $79 Save $20 Looking for super-fast charging speeds for your Pixel phone? Well, the Pixel Stand wireless charger is going to be the way to achieve it. And it's now $20 off for a limited time. $59 at Google Store

If you're looking for one of the fastest ways to charge your Pixel phone, then going with a third-party charger is going to be a great option. But if you're looking for the fastest way to wirelessly charge your Pixel, then Google's Pixel Stand is going to be the best solution.

The Pixel Stand not only delivers high-speed charging up to 23W for Pixel devices, but it can also charge other Qi-compatible products like phones from other brands and earbuds too. Of course, the Pixel Stand doesn't come cheap, with a retail price of $79, but it can now be had for much less right now, with a recent discount that knocks $20 off for a limited time.

What's great about the Google Pixel Stand 2?

If you own a Pixel phone and want the best wireless charging experience, then the Pixel Stand charger is going to be it.

This is the 2nd generation Pixel Stand that not only offers a sleeker look, but also offers great charging benefits as well. As mentioned before, this wireless charger has the ability to charge Pixel phones at the fastest rate possible.

Users can also feel free to use the phone while it's charging thanks to an integrated fan that will keep the device cool. Another great feature of the Pixel Stand is that it can transform Pixel phones into a Nest Hub of sorts, making it easier to control and connect with smart home devices.

The charger can also activate a special photo screen saver, which is great if you have this charger sitting on your nightstand. Overall, this charger is really great when paired with Pixel phones, providing an excellent charging experience, along with a list of extras. So, if you've been thinking about this charger for some time, now's going to be the best time to grab it.

Just head to the Google Store to secure your discount and you'll also get free shipping. If you're a Google One subscriber, you can also get some money back from your purchase, so be sure that you're signed in.