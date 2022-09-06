Pixel fans know by now to expect Google's latest patches hitting their phones on the first Monday of the month — except, of course, when that Monday's a holiday in the US, as it was back in July, and as it is once again this week. With everyone coming back from a nice and (hopefully) relaxing Labor Day weekend, it's finally time to get our hands on the latest software for Pixels, with the release of the September Patch for the Pixel 4 and newer phones.

In addition to patches for a few critical-rated security issues (the details for neither of which are available), Google shares news about fixes for specific issues with some of this hardware. For the Pixel 6a, Google promises that it's continuing to work on fingerprint scanner accuracy and speed. And for basically all Pixel phones that support it, we've got a pair of fixes that are supposed to help resolve all those weird issues some people have been having with getting wireless charging to work.

While those are probably the most significant changes here, Google also delivers some tweaks to Bluetooth connectivity and works to fix an issue with notifications not fully displaying on the lock screen.

Factory images and OTA files for September's patches are available for download from Google presently, and odds are we'll be seeing it hit devices directly soon. While we're nearing the end of the road for official support when it comes to the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, we're also just a few weeks away from a new chapter in the Pixel story with the launch of the 7 and 7 Pro.