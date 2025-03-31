Summary Google is reportedly developing a home screen widget for its Pixel 9-exclusive Pixel Screenshots app, which uses AI to organize and search through screenshots.

The initial version of the widget displays the latest screenshot you've taken in a 2x2 grid with quick actions for sharing, editing, and setting reminders, but it is currently not customizable or resizable.

While the widget is not yet live in the latest app build, it is expected to launch in a future update, potentially with more features and customization options.

Google's Pixel 9-exclusive Pixel Screenshots app is a dedicated tool that turns all the screengrabs you hoard into valuable information. First announced back at 2024's Made by Google event, the app has since been integrated with more Google apps, including Gboard, Google Wallet, and even Circle to Search (CtS).

That was back in early December, and now, roughly four months in, Google seems to be working on giving the Pixel Screenshots app a much-needed home screen shortcut.

Unearthed by the folks over at Android Authority, Google is reportedly working on a widget for the Pixel Screenshots app.

Your "latest screenshot," is what the widget highlights in a 2x2 grid. As of its current implementation, there's no way to customize the widget to show any other information. Additionally, the widget isn't resizable either. "See the latest screenshot and it's associated action," read the widget's description — Yes, with the 'it's' typo in there.

Tapping the widget allows you to access quick action, including sharing, editing, and an option to set a reminder related to the image. It also likely serves as a direct shortcut to the app.

Still a ways off

Source: Android Authority

The latest February-released Pixel Screenshots build, version 0.24.433.24.release.724216128, does not unlock access to the widget. It could, however, launch widely with a future version of the app — potentially with more connected features and an option to customize the widget size.

Here's a suggestion to Google: make the widget swipeable, allowing users to sift through their recent (let's say 10) screenshots to find the desired one right on the home screen.