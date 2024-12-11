Summary Google's Pixel Screenshots app uses AI for easy data extraction.

The app is now updated and adds integration with Gboard, Circle to Search, and Wallet.

These new integrations provide a better way to extract and use data from screenshots with potential for more productivity.

Taking a screenshot is perhaps the fastest way to grab information from your screen for safe keeping. The only problem is sorting out all of this data once you have an abundance of screenshots on your phone and other devices. Luckily, Google has taken the work out of the process with the introduction of its Pixel Screenshots app that made its debut over the summer.

It uses AI to extract information from screenshots, presenting you with the most important data and putting it all in one place. And while the app was good, the only problem is that people may not want another app on their phone or tablet that's just dedicated to screenshots. It definitely needed more in order to push it towards a tipping point so that it could really show its value.

Screenshots now integrates with more Google apps

Source: Google

Luckily, Google was ahead of the ball on this one, with plans to integrate Screenshots into Gboard, Circle to Search, and Wallet. And it now looks like that integration is rolling out with Gboard version 0.24.433.15, which can now be downloaded from the Google Play Store. The folks at 9to5Google were quick to pick this up, sharing the details about the process.

Once you download the update, you should see a prompt at the top of the app. The prompt will request you turn on suggestions in Gboard, which will allow Screenshots to take relevant data and integrate it into Gboard. For example, if you take a screenshot of an album, there's a good chance that the same information is going to show up on the keyboard, making it easier to use some of those terms.

For the most part, it looks like it's taking data from screenshots and making the data or words available in the auto-complete section. For now, it looks like it's only working with support apps and does not work with websites. As mentioned before, this update does also bring integrations for Wallet and Circle to Search as well.

As we reported in the Screenshots update about a week ago, you will now also be allowed to take a screenshot of a pass, ticket, or other item and have it easily added to Wallet. Circle to Search is also getting a small boost with Screenshots integration, allowing users to get more granular with the data from the image.

You can download the update below and give these new features a try if you're using a Pixel 9 series device.