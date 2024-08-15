The Google Pixel 9 is finally here, and as everyone expected, it brings loads of new AI-powered features with varying degrees of utility. One of the more promising, and hopefully useful, new Pixel features is the Pixel Screenshots app, which helps you save and recall information at a later time. It uses on-device AI to extract details from the screenshots you manually take and stores those details, along with your screenshots, in a searchable database.

If you take a lot of new screenshots on your Pixel 9, Pixel Screenshots will undoubtedly be a really helpful tool to catalog them, but what if you have a ton of old screenshots carried over from your previous devices? Fortunately, Pixel Screenshots can help organize them, too.

On the sidelines of the Made by Google event, we spoke with a product manager who worked on the Pixel Screenshots app. According to them, the app will automatically process any existing screenshots that you import from your old phone. For example, if you end up with over 100 screenshots on your new Pixel 9 after transferring your files and data from your old Android phone, the Pixel Screenshots app will process them in bulk overnight while your phone is charging. This bulk processing of your old screenshots is done when you aren’t actively using your phone to preserve its battery life and system health.

Under the hood, the Pixel Screenshots app utilizes Google’s on-device Gemini Nano with multimodality AI model. Gemini Nano with multimodality is an upgraded version of the Gemini Nano large language model (LLM) that debuted on the Pixel 8 Pro with the December 2023 Pixel Feature Drop. The updated model is not only capable of processing text inputs but also processing audio, speech, and images.

The Pixel Screenshots app takes advantage of Gemini Nano’s image processing capabilities to analyze the content of your screenshots, extract text from them, and make them searchable. On top of providing full text search, the search feature also generates answers to your questions using Gemini Nano.

The app also allows users to create custom collections, add notes to screenshots, set reminders, and manually import new images from the phone's gallery or camera. The photo importing feature uses Android's Photo Picker, which recently gained integration with Google Photos. However, it may not list all on-device custom galleries.

Currently, the Pixel Screenshots app is only available on the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold as these are the only Pixel devices to support the updated Gemini Nano with its multimodality model. It’s unclear if Google plans to roll out the updated Gemini Nano model to other devices, such as the Pixel 8 series, Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6. It’s possible that some existing devices that support Gemini Nano, especially those with only 8GB of RAM, aren’t capable of supporting the newer model, but even if they are, there’s a good chance Pixel Screenshots will remain exclusive to the Pixel 9 series.