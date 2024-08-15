This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Summary Google introduced a practical Pixel Screenshots app for organizing and enhancing screengrabs with AI technology on its Pixel 9 series.

The Pixel Screenshots app can be sideloaded on other phones with an APK, but AI features may not work on all devices.

Unfortunately, the official Play Store listing for Pixel Screenshots is limited to the Pixel 9 series and cannot be installed on other devices.

There's not a ton of room left for innovation on smartphones, with each update cycle seemingly introducing less functionality than the year before. But Google is trying something new and unique with the release of its Pixel 9 series, offering a Pixel Screenshots app that organizes all your screengrabs and uses AI to turn them into a souped-up save for later list. It may not be as much of a headline grabber as features like Add Me and Reimagine, but it's a practical one, and now it has found its way online.

Code sleuth and well-known Google leaker AssembleDebug has shared an APK for the Pixel Screenshots app, and it can be installed on other phones without root. So far, we've installed it on a Pixel 8 Pro and a Galaxy S24, and the app launches just fine. It downloads AI models separately upon first-run, though we have yet to see it finish this process in the few minutes we've had with the app.

AssembleDebug used the app's package name to track down the Pixel Screenshots listing on the Play Store, and has also provided a link to that. However, it is restricted to the Pixel 9 series and does not allow installation on other devices.