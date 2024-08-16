It’s easy to be overwhelmed by the sheer scope of announcements in the AI landscape and profoundly challenging to differentiate the practical from the noise.

While most of the attention has been given to bigger projects — naturalized conversations with effervescent, obliging voices, or image generation that borders on the uncanny — the small projects interest me most. At this week’s Made By Google event, the company announced an app called Pixel Screenshots, an app preloaded on (and, for now, exclusive to) the Pixel 9 series. It’s powered by AI, but in that rare way that combines precision with ambition.

The problem it strives to solve is one old as time: making order out of chaos; extracting the useful from the digital detritus we collect daily. I am the monster who has, for 15 years now, tried and failed to build an organizational system that works across projects, platforms, and interests. I’ve hewn together a rough and fragmented semblance of meaning from Dropbox, Google Keep, Todoist, Airtable, Google Photos, and a handful of other apps and services that keep me, if not organized, running along its parallel path.

Source: Google

But I’ve realized that these tools are only as useful as the effort you put into maintaining them, and as my life gets more chaotic, I find myself with less time to care for this small parcel of land. I desire more push and less pull; I want someone, or something, to handle the value extraction.

Pixel Screenshots has a simple premise: you likely take a bunch of screenshots on your phone, many of which are taken to recall something trivial or important but fundamentally valuable. Until now, it’s been up to you to remember to do something with those images. Google Photos doesn’t even back up your screenshots by default since they tend to be considered clutter.

The app ingests all of these images, runs them through a local AI filter (in this case, , the on-device large language model that’s so central to Google’s continued success with the Pixel lineup) and extracts what it believes are the most salient points: text, dates, and, most importantly, what it thinks you should remember about it. It then bundles these takeaways into collections, which you can manually add to or filter, and surfaces any relevant dates for easy parsing to Google Calendar.

I realized pretty quickly that this app would quickly become central to ordering the chaos of my online browsing habits after realizing that I’ve been using Google’s own “Favorites” feature inside Chrome to manually curate my own database of web snippets, particularly of returned-to recipes, for at least half a decade. What started as a simple way to quickly glom onto recipes my picky kids would eat has essentially become my most-used database of insights into the subconscious ways my brain attempts to structure my life. Sometimes, I feel so close to organization's bliss I can taste it, yet its mercurial nature finds itself regularly (and necessarily) resetting.

I spent a long time talking to Simon Walker, one of the leads behind the Pixel Screenshots app, at Google’s California launch event this week, and I came away even more certain that the future of AI isn’t the massive moonshot project lurching us uncomfortably towards AGI, but the small, purpose-built projects inspired by one person’s intractable problem.

Where I see Pixel Screenshots’ potential isn’t necessarily in its current form, so limited as it is, but in its potential as a sort of passive connective tissue permeating one’s digital life, an evolved version of what companies like Dropbox and Evernote tried to accomplish more than a decade ago. While those companies came up during the desktop era and have built their businesses around passive data redundancy, on the mobile side, it’s really only the platform owners in Apple and Google that are positioned to offer the same experience. Maybe the end result is an API, or a feature built into Chrome. Either way, it's AI's ability to clutch harmony from havoc that I'm most interested in.

I’d also be remiss not to acknowledge that this platform dominance has increased regulatory and antitrust scrutiny for Google and Apple and is why the DOJ may recommend that Android and Chrome be divested from the parent company after winning a landmark court victory earlier this month.

But the reality is that Google is in the best position to offer this kind of connective tissue across the internet, and why Gemini, as overhyped as it may be, is finally bearing fruit in small but meaningful ways. Mobile operating systems — even Android, as open as it is — don’t encourage the same manipulation of file systems and directory hierarchies as their desktop counterparts, which is why services like Google Photos have become inextricably linked with our online identities. Google Photos, in particular, has evolved far beyond its initial remit as a cloud-based photos repository, and today its most important feature is the memory roundup that infuses data with nostalgia. Of course, Google may only be in the best position to offer this kind of connective tissue because it can force the internet to bend to its will.

Pixel Screenshots sees Google building on the success of that Photos evolution by tackling that perennial issue of context collapse. The photos, files, and other flotsam I save across my various screens, and in particular on my phone, quickly lose meaning, and while Google’s solution is not total — you’ll still need to add notes to the most important items, for instance; its day-one integration with Gemini makes it easy to see why AI is so good at this particular use case.

Seeing Pixel Screenshots in use and, more importantly, talking to the team behind the app, provided the lightbulb-above-my-head moment so many people had with ChatGPT or Midjourney a couple of years ago. Pixel Screenshots itself may not be the answer to my problems — let's be honest, with Google's track record it may not be here in a few years — but the way it works to concentrate AI's particular power of discovery and summary is galvanizing.

That it took me this long to get here may only say something about how perculiarly my brain works, but I’ve spoken with enough AI skeptics to know that I’m not alone in this miasma of confusion, and that it's often these small moments that lead to big behavior changes.