Heat and electronics rarely ever pair well together, and that goes for the best Android smartphones as well. Intensive use, wireless charging, and atmospheric conditions are the usual reasons overheating smartphones, but now and then, software takes the blame. That appears to be the case for a bunch of Pixel users saying the Google app is making their phones run much hotter than usual.

Many people have voiced their concerns about excessive battery drain and overheated devices on the GooglePixel subreddit. Most of the affected people seem to be running a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, and suspect the culprit is a recent Google app update that rolled out on May 12 (via Engadget). There are multiple reports of the issue affecting Pixel 7s as well, but we aren’t noticing it on our devices in the AP team yet.

A quick look at the battery usage statistics of the affected devices reveals the main Google app is hogging as much as 15% of the battery, mostly as a background process. Surprisingly, the Android System Intelligence is a close second suspect for the issue, with a few people saying the service is burning through more battery than it usually does.

As a result, complaints on the Google Support page mention the usable screen-on time plummeted from around six hours to just three — half as much as it used to be. The app’s battery consumption also made the phones run very hot. One user even had to switch off their phone and place it in the fridge to normalize the temperature. Elevated temperatures were also recorded when placed on a wireless charger, while the phones themselves charged slower than usual.

Such a drop in performance and usability is clearly unacceptable for a flagship phone from just a couple of years ago. Prolonged usage in a heated state can be detrimental to the SoC’s performance, and it can also cause permanent damage to the battery, reducing its health. This problem plaguing Pixel users is reminiscent of firmware update v1.4.2 for the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds, which led to permanent battery degradation for many users.

People who contacted Google support via chat say the experience was futile and unhelpful, with troubleshooting steps offering the same remedies they had already tried out. Some affected people had luck switching to version 14.16.30.28. However, downgrading to an older stable version of the Google app didn’t help everyone. Their devices still ran hot, albeit slightly less warm than with the problematic update.

If you are noticing abnormal heating or battery drain on your Pixel phone, try rolling back recent updates of the Google app. If that doesn’t fix your issue, waiting for a fix from Google might be your only option.