Smartphones go with us everywhere, from our houses to the beach. They're our constant companions. They are with us when we get wet or trip and fall and can be damaged alongside us. Even if you have a premium Android phone with the newest screen protection, there's no guarantee your phone won't break if it falls or is hit. Stores like uBreakiFix can service many popular devices on the same day, so you don't have to go without your phone for long.

While your phone is being serviced, you don't want the repair technician to have access to your data. Even though you have a PIN or fingerprint to get into your phone, they may be able to access your data.

Smartphone manufacturers such as Samsung created maintenance modes that lock down the personal data on your device while giving technicians access to the data they need to repair your phone. Google introduced a similar feature to their Pixel phones back to the Pixel 5a in the December 2023 Feature Drop that they call Repair Mode. This article discusses what Repair mode is and how to use it.

What is Pixel Repair Mode?

Pixel Repair Mode is a secure environment you can put your phone in while it's being repaired. Repair Mode protects your personal data, such as messages, photos, call logs, apps, and more, from being accessed by others. When you exit repair mode, your phone acts normally again without losing data.

Repair mode requires 2GB of storage on your device to function. Any data or settings downloaded or changed while in repair mode aren't saved to your device. Google also recommends a strong screen lock to double down on security, but it is not required.

How do I use Pixel Repair Mode?

You can access Pixel Repair Mode through the Settings app on your Google Pixel phone.

Launch the Settings app. Scroll down and tap System. Under System, select the Repair mode option. Tap the Enter repair mode button in the lower-right corner. Close Enter your lock screen PIN, password, or pattern.

Your phone restarts and will be in Repair Mode when it powers back on. Do not share your PIN, password, or pattern with the repair technician. Repair mode looks and functions similarly to a new Google Pixel device and doesn't give access to your data.

To return to regular functionality, tap the Exit repair mode option in your notifications while in Repair Mode and enter your PIN, password, or pattern.

Repair your peace of mind

Repairing a phone is stressful, and keeping your data secure doesn't need to add to the stress. Pixel Repair Mode keeps your data safe while your Pixel phone is repaired. If you break your Pixel phone often or want peace of mind if anything were to happen, check out Preferred Care for Pixels.