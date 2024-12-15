Summary Google is adding a festive touch to its Phone app with new holiday-themed audio emojis.

Two new Audio emojis are being rolled out: Christmas Tree and Fireworks emojis.

The new Pixel Phone app update also tests a prominent video call button for easier Google Meet access.

The 2024 holiday season is here, and tech brands are embracing the festive spirit. Earlier this week, OpenAI added a Santa voice to ChatGPT AI chatbot, and now Google is joining in with new holiday-themed Audio Emojis in the Pixel Phone app to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

First spotted by 9to5Google, Pixel Phone app version 156 introduces two new Audio Emojis: Christmas Tree and Fireworks. The Christmas Tree emoji temporarily replaces the Party Popper emoji, while the Fireworks emoji has taken the place of the Crying Face emoji. However, this isn't the first time Google has temporarily replaced Audio Emojis in the Phone app.

Earlier this year, the company added a Spooky emoji for Halloween, and now we're seeing similar seasonal updates for Christmas and New Year. Tapping the new Christmas Tree emoji displays an animation of Santa flying in front of the moon on his sleigh with reindeer. On the other hand, the Fireworks emoji triggers a rocket launch animation with colorful fireworks exploding.

Google sprinkles some cheer into the Pixel Phone app

In addition to the festive updates, the report also adds that Google is also testing a redesigned video call button inside the call screen interface. Previously hidden under the "More" menu, the new button is more prominent, appearing at the top-right of the call screen interface, allowing for quicker access to Google Meet video calls.

The new Audio emojis are being rolled out with the new Phone app update, which you can use after downloading the latest version from the Google Play Store. In addition to these features, the Pixel Phone app has also been reported to be getting a new call answer screen, while the Pixel 9's new Call Notes is also rumored to be getting a new To-Do List feature.