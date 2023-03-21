Google designed its Pixel Personal Safety app to bring help when you're in danger or keep track of your location and situation when you feel vulnerable. Once a Google Pixel exclusive, the Personal Safety app is now compatible with several Android phones. To see if the Personal Safety app works on your phone, visit the Play Store. If you own a Samsung device, the company has its own implementation called Samsung SOS.

The Pixel Personal Safety app comes preinstalled on the Google Pixel 4 through the Google Pixel 7 Pro. You can install it on earlier Pixel phones and other Android smartphones, but some features might be limited on older devices. Make sure you update to Android 13 to get the best experience. So, what exactly does Pixel Personal Safety do?

Pixel Personal Safety app: 3 features to keep your safe

Google Personal Safety has three alert types: Emergency SOS, car crash detections, and safety checks. One is triggered manually, while the others activate automatically. For each alert, Google demonstrates how it works, so you won't have to do a live test.

1. Emergency SOS

Pixel Personal Safety makes it easier to call emergency services. You don't need to open the phone app and dial 911. Press and release the power button five times to trigger an SOS.

3 Images

Close

An alarm will sound, and a five-second countdown begins. If you don't cancel the SOS quickly, your Android smartphone calls emergency services and shares your location if this option is enabled.

To cancel an SOS, quickly slide the on-screen switch to the right.

Since this is such an important feature, you should check our complete guide on Emergency SOS. And if you have a Google Pixel Watch, enable Emergency SOS and Fall Detection on it and live life a little more safely.

2. Car crash detection

An automatic alert is possible if crash detection is enabled and your Pixel supports this feature. A 60-second timer will begin. If the countdown reaches zero, your smartphone calls emergency services.

2 Images

Close

Slide the I'm OK switch to the right to stop the timer or say, "Cancel."

If you need help, slide the Call 911 switch to the right to stop the countdown and make the call immediately.

Location permissions must be allowed if you want to use car crash detection.

3. Safety check

Scheduled safety checks are a unique feature of Pixel Personal Safety. After a specified time, an alert appears on your Pixel to do a check-in and acknowledge that you're okay.

3 Images

Close

A 60-second countdown begins, and if you don't respond, emergency sharing alerts your designated contacts and gives them your location. Three options appear during the countdown.

2 Images

Close

The first cancels the alert, the second starts emergency sharing, and the third calls emergency services. For the U.S., your Pixel dials 911.

2 Images

Close

Sliding any switch to the right initiates that action immediately.

To take full advantage of these protective features of the Pixel Personal Safety app, take a moment and personalize the app.

How to set up Pixel Personal Safety features

If you have the Pixel Personal Safety app on your Pixel, you can call 911 without any other setup needed. The best features require you to sign in and personalize settings, however. The first step is to locate and open Personal Safety.

Open the Personal Safety app

The Pixel Personal Safety app has a different name on your smartphone. You can type Safety in the search bar at the bottom of the screen or find it in the app drawer.

2 Images

Close

Swipe up to open the app drawer, then scroll until you find the Safety app.

Android's app drawer uses alphabetical order. The Safety app appears near the bottom.

Personal Safety options

Log in to the Pixel Personal Safety app to enable the best features. You can skip this step, but it limits the features.

Tap the gear in the upper-left corner to open settings. Emergency SOS is on by default in the Pixel Personal Safety app, but emergency sharing and car crash detection are off.

2 Images

Close

Tapping each setting and customizing the app to your preferences helps you understand and control what happens.

Emergency SOS options

A sad reality is that calling emergency services might not be considered safe. You can select Don't call or change the emergency phone number to something other than 911 if you prefer.

3 Images

Close

You can choose contacts you'd like to share information with during an emergency on the next screen.

3 Images

Close

Your Pixel automatically shares your location. You can also let contacts know when your smartphone's battery is low and when you've made an emergency or other phone call.

The last option for emergency SOS is video recording. Your Pixel records up to 45 minutes of video and automatically backs up the video to your Google account if you have an internet connection.

3 Images

Close

If you'd like, you can automatically share this video with your emergency contacts after it's finished backing up.

When you press the power button five times to activate the emergency SOS feature, your friends and family see an alert and receive information that might help you in the event of some danger.

You must allow the Pixel Personal Safety app to access your device's location if you want it to share your whereabouts.

Emergency sharing options

If you haven't set up sharing with contacts as part of the emergency SOS feature, you can use the emergency sharing options from the settings screen. Choose anyone you'd like to share personal safety information with from your contacts. Then, choose the type of information to share, including your location, when your Pixel battery is low, and when you make a phone call. See above for screenshots.

Car crash detection options

There's only one option in car crash detection — the feature is either on or off. When enabled, it uses your Pixel's location, motion sensors, and microphone to detect when an automobile accident occurs.

3 Images

Close

You must enable location sharing, and it's best to allow it to run all the time.

Crash detection is not 100% accurate. You can't assume that your Pixel will call emergency services. If you need help, check your smartphone.

Crisis alerts options

This is a single-option feature also. If you enable crisis alerts, your Pixel warns you of any public emergencies or natural disasters based on your location. Google notes that this works even when the app is closed. Accuracy isn't 100%, and you should stay aware of your environment.

If you haven't filled in emergency contacts in emergency SOS and emergency sharing options, you can do so here.

Any contacts you add here are visible on your smartphone in an emergency, even when the screen is locked.

Medical information

Medical information might be critically important during an emergency. You can fill in your blood type, allergies, medications you are taking, your address, medical notes, and whether you are an organ donor.

3 Images

Close

As with emergency contacts, medical information appears on your Pixel's lock screen in an emergency, so first responders don't need to unlock your smartphone.

Pixel Personal Safety gives you peace of mind

The Pixel Personal Safety app can alert you to public emergencies, bring help when needed, and share location and safety information with friends and family. These features provide some peace of mind and make your Pixel or compatible Android phone a good companion in any situation.

Once you've set up the Pixel Personal Safety app, take a few minutes to focus on your digital privacy. Check out our guide to protecting your personal data to learn how changing a few Android settings can keep prying eyes away from your most important documents.